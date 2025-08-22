Roster Waives That Impact Fantasy Football
Equanimeous St. Brown WR San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was waived on an injury settlement. The 29-year-old St. Brown was signed to a one-year deal with the 49ers earlier in the offseason.
In the last year St. Brown played in 2023, he did not have much of an impact. This was mainly due to injury, as he only suited up for seven games. In 2022, he showed he could be a valuable part of a team. He produced 323 yards on 21 catches. Not jaw-breaking stats, but stats that could be going to other players. For the 49ers, the most likely people he'd swipe and take fantasy points from is receiver Ricky Pearsall.
Pearsall is ranked as WR 47 by ESPN in PPR formats. He and St. Brown have similar builds, and with the release of the former Bear, it helps give a slightly higher chance for the second-year Niner to have a breakout season.
Mario Williams WR Los Angeles Rams
Although the Los Angeles Rams may not have wanted to make this move, their hand was kind of forced. Undrafted rookie wide receiver Mario Williams was cut by the Rams due to an undisclosed injury.
Williams played for Oklahoma, USC, and Tulane in college. In his senior season, he excelled. He led the Green Wave in receiving yards with 1,031 yards on 60 receptions. In the preseason for the Rams this year he showed some potential He had two catches for 46 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The release of the first year target helps bolster the value of all receivers on the Rams roster marginally.
Joshua Cephus and Darius Lassiter WRs Jacksonville Jaguars
Both wide receivers for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Joshua Cephus and Darius Lassiter, were released from the organization recently. Lassiter did not log any stats this preseason, while Cephus did.
Cephus was signed in 2024 by the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. Going into this year, many thought he had a chance of making the main roster despite a crowded WR room. In two preseason game this year, he showed well. He had five catches for 39 yards in the two. Despite him showing potential, Cephus will not be making the Jacksonville squad in 2025. He was released with an injury designation.
These moves just give more validity to other receivers' potential fantasy impact on the Jaguars' roster. Guys like the currently listed wide receiver three Dyami Brown, see a brief rise in their stock as a potential fantasy waiver wire addition on occasion. Travis Hunter at wide receiver two also sees the slightest uptick in value.