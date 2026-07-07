Jahmyr Gibbs Tops the Perfect Fantasy Football Round 1 PPR Mock Draft as of July

The mock drafts are beginning to crank up with the NFL season right around the corner. We are weeks removed from training camp and two months from Week 1. Come August, many fantasy football leagues will begin to draft, and with that, research must begin any day now. A focus will be heavy on the first round. With that, we create our latest perfect PPR round 1 mock draft.

1.1 — Jahmyr Gibbs

The Lions anticipate being a top-5 offense in 2026. They stumbled post-Ben Johnson, but there is talent in there. David Montgomery has left, and while the Lions signed Isiah Pacheco, this is the Gibbs show. He should easily average 20+ touches per game and score quite often. If the Lions become the NFL No. 1 offense again? Dreams come true.

1.2 — Ja'Marr Chase

Whenever Joe Burrow has been healthy, Chase has produced on a level not seen since Calvin Johnson. Burrow will be healthy for Week 1, and for that reason, Chase must go top-2. He can easily go 1.1, as he is the No. 1 ranked player in most rankings. These two are interchangeable.

1.3 — Puka Nacua

The Rams are the NFL's top offense. Nacua is only kept from the 1.1 due to red-zone expectancy. The Rams run heavy, and they also utilize their tight ends quite a bit. Davante Adams himself had 14 touchdowns in 2026. Can Nacua cut into it?

1.4 — Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Despite a new offensive coordinator in Seattle, Smith-Njigba should maintain his monstrous target share that accounted for 35% in 2025. He will have added risk in the new coaching, a potential regression from Sam Darnold, and the return to health of the Seahawks' depth chart, which could slightly reduce his target splits.

1.5 — Christian McCaffrey

Fans grew worried about McCaffrey entering 2025. His injuries ultimately became a non-factor, and he finished as the RB1 in fantasy football. The NFL's consensus No. 2 offense could bring him back to that ranking, but there is still risk in his age and injury history.

1.6 — Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown has the 2nd-highest expected target share, behind Smith-Njigba. He was a top red-zone target across the NFL a year ago. Not much is expected to change. It all depends on how good the Lions' offense is under Drew Petzing's play-calling.

1.7 — Bijan Robinson

He is often hailed as the most athletic player in the NFL. The Falcons may have an average offense, but the talent transcends it, Robinson's, in tandem with his expected high touch rate.

1.8 — Jonathan Taylor

How good will the Colts be? We cannot know. Speculation is that of good things, which the Colts proved pre-Daniel Jones's injury. Taylor could go top-5 in fantasy drafts, but in PPR formats, he is docked to 1.8 due to a lack of pass-catching ability. He should run the ball over 20 times per game.

1.9 — CeeDee Lamb

Lamb aims to pass George Pickens back to his WR1 status. The injury-plagued 2025 season is what limited Lamb's role. While Pickens deserves all he can get in 2026, Lamb is still the Cowboys' perceived WR1. On the NFL's top passing offense, he must go high in drafts.

1.10 — Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak enters the kitchen, and his favorite ingredient shall be Ashton Jeanty. The touches are expected to be astronomical. The Raiders have to prove their worth on offense to deliver Jeanty double-digit touchdowns.

1.11 — Justin Jefferson

Jefferson is at the mercy of Kyler Murray. If he gets a good version of Murray, Jefferson easily can be a top-5 fantasy football asset. Until it's seen, the risk is evident.

1.12 — AJ Brown

The Patriots traded for Brown, and we expect his target share to be huge. Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins will be in a heavy minority. Drake Maye, can you play like an MVP candidate again? I think not, yet, Brown still deserves to go in the top 15.

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