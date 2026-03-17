Running Back De'Von Achane Helps Seahawks Repeat As Super Bowl Champs In NFL Mock Trade

After trading away star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Miami Dolphins are now in a full-blown rebuild. It makes sense considering they now have $175 million in dead cap this season. They are not a team that is going to be able to compete either this year or next season. Because of that, every player on the roster is potentially available for trade.

The player garnering the most attention is undoubtedly star running back De'Von Achane. In 2025, he rushed for 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns on 5.7 yards per carry, and caught 67 of 85 targets for 488 yards and four more touchdowns. He is an elite option both for NFL GMs and fantasy owners. A player like him getting traded could shift the balance of power in the NFL and be the difference between a playoff team and a championship team.

Seattle Seahawks - Miami Dolphins Mock Trade

Seattle Seahawks Receive

RB - De'Von Achane

Miami Dolphins Receive

2026 First Round Pick

2026 Sixth Round Pick

2027 Third Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

Achane is going to be great no matter where he plays. While the thought of him in a backfield with dual-threat quarterback Malik Willis as his last remaining weapon is certainly intriguing, the Seahawks have a better offensive line and better overall offense. With defenses forced to focus on weapons, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed on the outside, Achane will have a ton of space to work with in Seattle.

Either way, he's a top-five fantasy running back with fantasy RB1 overall upside, but Seattle is a better situation. While the volume could come down a bit with more mouths to feed in the Seahawks' offense, his efficiency and touchdown upside should be much higher.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Seattle Seahawks

Seattle is looking to defend their Super Bowl Championship, but they are going to have to do so without Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. To make matters worse, his partner in the backfield, Zach Charbonnet, tore his ACL in the NFC Championship game and is a candidate to start the season on the PUP list. Adding a stud like Achane would add another explosive element to their offense and take them to the next level.

I know the Seahawks shouldn’t spend too much draft capital trading for a running back, but I’m just a simple man who likes watching De’Von Achane play ball. pic.twitter.com/OprRaT96xJ — SleeperSeahawks (@SleeperSeahawks) March 17, 2026

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Miami Dolphins

After taking so many dead cap hits this season and moving on from key players like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, and Waddle, this team is blowing it up and starting over with a new regime. They are not going to be competitive until at least 2028, so if a big extension isn't in the plans, it makes sense to move on from the star running back while his value is at its peak.

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