Running Back Rankings Update: Aaron Jones Fantasy Football Projections And Outlook
Aaron Jones has been one of the most reliable dual-threat running backs in fantasy football over the past several seasons, but age and durability concerns now cloud his 2025 outlook with the Minnesota Vikings. While his pass-catching ability keeps his floor steady, his injury history and the addition of Jordan Mason make him a risky draft pick at his current ADP.
Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
Jones gained over 1,400 combined yards for the third time in 2022 while setting a career-high in catches (59). He was a much better player at home (932 combined yards with four touchdowns and 28 catches) than on the road (584 combined yards with three touchdowns and 31 catches). Jones gained more than 100 yards in six matchups. Green Bay had him on the field for the same percentage of plays (57.6) as in 2021 while playing two more games.
In 2023, Jones missed six games (hamstring and knee issues), leading to a six-year low in his combined yards (879) with three touchdowns and 30 catches. When on the field, he still had a high floor in his yards per carry (4.6) and yards per catch (7.8). Jones was a key player for the Packers over his final five games (102/584/3 with 11 catches for 69 yards – 18.86 FPPG), highlighted by his playoff game (21/118/3 with one catch for 13 yards) against the Cowboys.
At age 29, Jones set a new top in touches (306), leading to 1,546 combined with seven touchdowns and 51 catches last season. He maintained his explosiveness (4.5 yards per rush and 8.0 per catch) while gaining 20 yards or more on seven plays. The Vikings gave him 20 touches in seven matchups. His top rushing games came in Week 3 (19/102) and Week 12 (22/106/1).
Jones offered a consistency factor (two bust outcomes and a floor of 10.80 fantasy points in 15 matchups in PPR formats). On the downside, his lack of scoring caps his impact value (his high in fantasy points was 25.80). He played through hip, hamstring, rib, back, and quad issues during the year. Minnesota had him on the field for 63.2% of their plays.
Aaron Jones 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking
Knowing when to get off the bus for a player in the fantasy football market is crucial to avoiding disaster seasons. Jones has been an excellent player in his time in the NFL, and he may very well perform at a reasonable level when on the field this year. The addition of Jordan Mason adds another option at the goal line, and a better backup to get in the way for touches. When considering Jones's age and potential injury risk, I’m adding him to my fade column for 2025.
This summer, Jones is the 27th running back drafted after ranking 15th in fantasy points (244.60) in 2024. His pass-catching helps his floor, and a 200-fantasy-point season would pay the bills this year, which requires 40 catches, five touchdowns, and 1,300 combined yards – my bet is on the under. On the positive side, the Vikings signed Jones to a two-year deal for $20 million in April.
Jones is currently the RB27 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.