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Saints Could Trade Spencer Rattler to the Rams, Giving Him Future Fantasy Value as Matthew Stafford’s Successor

In this NFL mock trade, the Los Angeles Rams acquire QB Spencer Rattler from the New Orleans Saints.
Ryan Shea|
Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) throws downfield during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome.
Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) throws downfield during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

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Los Angeles RamsNew Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints could trade Spencer Rattler to the Los Angeles Rams in a low-risk move that benefits both teams.

With Tyler Shough firmly established as the clear starting quarterback in New Orleans, Rattler’s role is limited, making him a movable asset.

For the Rams, he represents a young, developmental quarterback who could be groomed as a potential starter in the future, providing depth at a critical position.

For the Saints, trading him creates roster flexibility while gaining a draft asset.

Here’s what it would take for the Rams to acquire him.

Los Angeles Rams - New Orleans Saints NFL Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact

Rams Acquire:

QB Spencer Rattler

Saints Acquire:

2026 7th Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

Trading Spencer Rattler to the Rams for a 7th‑round pick has minimal immediate fantasy impact, as he would be Matthew Stafford’s backup.

In 2025, Rattler played 9 games, completing 174 of 257 passes (67.7%) for 1,586 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, with an 86.5 passer rating.

He only becomes relevant in fantasy if Stafford is injured, and long-term value would depend on eventually earning the starting role.

Why The Rams Make The Trade

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler
Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Rams would make this trade because it’s a low-risk move to secure a potential future starting quarterback.

Matthew Stafford is in the later stages of his career, so the team needs a developmental QB ready to step in if Stafford retires or gets injured.

Spencer Rattler offers mobility, college success, and early NFL experience, and acquiring him for just a 7th‑round pick is minimal cost.

Essentially, the Rams are investing in a possible successor without giving up meaningful assets, while also creating depth at a critical position—insurance against injury and a potential long-term starter.

Why The Saints Make The Trade

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough
Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Saints would make a trade, sending Spencer Rattler to the Rams mainly because he is not their starting quarterback—Tyler Shough is the clear starter, having posted solid 2025 stats: 9 starts, 2,384 passing yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs, 67.6% completion, 91.3 passer rating, plus 186 rushing yards and 3 rushing TDs.

With Shough firmly in place, Rattler’s role is limited to backup duties, so the Saints could turn him into a draft asset without weakening their roster.

A 7th-round pick is low cost for the Rams, but it’s a way for the Saints to gain value from a player who isn’t expected to start, freeing up roster space while still maintaining depth at quarterback.

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Ryan Shea
RYAN SHEA

Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.

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