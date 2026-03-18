The New Orleans Saints could trade Spencer Rattler to the Los Angeles Rams in a low-risk move that benefits both teams.

With Tyler Shough firmly established as the clear starting quarterback in New Orleans, Rattler’s role is limited, making him a movable asset.

For the Rams, he represents a young, developmental quarterback who could be groomed as a potential starter in the future, providing depth at a critical position.

For the Saints, trading him creates roster flexibility while gaining a draft asset.

Here’s what it would take for the Rams to acquire him.

Los Angeles Rams - New Orleans Saints NFL Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact

Rams Acquire:

QB Spencer Rattler

Saints Acquire:

2026 7th Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

Trading Spencer Rattler to the Rams for a 7th‑round pick has minimal immediate fantasy impact, as he would be Matthew Stafford’s backup.

In 2025, Rattler played 9 games, completing 174 of 257 passes (67.7%) for 1,586 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, with an 86.5 passer rating.

He only becomes relevant in fantasy if Stafford is injured, and long-term value would depend on eventually earning the starting role.

Why The Rams Make The Trade

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Rams would make this trade because it’s a low-risk move to secure a potential future starting quarterback.

Matthew Stafford is in the later stages of his career, so the team needs a developmental QB ready to step in if Stafford retires or gets injured.

Spencer Rattler offers mobility, college success, and early NFL experience, and acquiring him for just a 7th‑round pick is minimal cost.

Essentially, the Rams are investing in a possible successor without giving up meaningful assets, while also creating depth at a critical position—insurance against injury and a potential long-term starter.

Why The Saints Make The Trade

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Saints would make a trade, sending Spencer Rattler to the Rams mainly because he is not their starting quarterback—Tyler Shough is the clear starter, having posted solid 2025 stats: 9 starts, 2,384 passing yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs, 67.6% completion, 91.3 passer rating, plus 186 rushing yards and 3 rushing TDs.

With Shough firmly in place, Rattler’s role is limited to backup duties, so the Saints could turn him into a draft asset without weakening their roster.

A 7th-round pick is low cost for the Rams, but it’s a way for the Saints to gain value from a player who isn’t expected to start, freeing up roster space while still maintaining depth at quarterback.

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