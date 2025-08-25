Sam Darnold 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, And Ranking
Over his first six seasons in the NFL, after getting drafted third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Darnold went 21-35 with the Jets, Panthers, and 49ers, with one winning year (2019 – 7-6). His completion rate (59.7%) was dismal while delivering only 63 passing touchdowns over 66 games, while tossing 56 interceptions. He gained 6.7 yards per pass attempt with 149 sacks. Darnold offers chain mover value in the run game (209/760/13).
San Francisco gave him one start in 2023 (16-for-26 for 189 yards and one touchdown). The Vikings signed him in March of the next season for $10 million for veteran insurance. After Minnesota lost J.J. McCarthy to a knee injury in early August, Darnold stepped into his best quarterback opportunity of his career.
With two talented wide receivers at his service, he proceeded to set career highs in all key passing statistics, highlighted by his 36 combined touchdowns and success in the deep passing game (62 completions of 20 yards or more, with 10 reaching the 40-yard mark. Darnold was even more active in the run game (67/212/1).
He passed for 300 yards in three games (330/2, 347/5, and 377/3) while having a floor of two touchdowns in 13 of his 18 starts (including the playoffs). Darnold ranked seventh in quarterback scoring (367.55) in four-point passing touchdown leagues. His only impact showing in fantasy points (38.05) came in Week 14. He scored between 20.00 and 29.90 fantasy points in 10 other matchups.
The switch to Seattle’s offense will be a significant downgrade for Darnold. He was a much improved passer with the Vikings in the deep passing game, but his desire to push the ball downfield led to too many sacks (48), an area that was exposed in the postseason vs. the Rams (nine sacks).
The Seahawks’ overall receiving options are well below Minnesota in terms of explosiveness. Jaxon Smith-Njigba will command the ball, but is Cooper Kupp an improvement over DK Metcalf? Darnold’s career paints him as a below-average game manager who was propped up for one season by having the services of Justin Jefferson.
This draft season, the fantasy market is well off the scent of Darnold by his quarterback ADP (24th). As best, league average passing yards and touchdowns.
Darnold is currently the QB28 in our 2025 Fantasy Football Rankings.