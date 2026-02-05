Sam Darnold, TreVeyeon Henderson & 2 More Polarizing Players Entering Super Bowl LX

We are now just days away from Super Bowl Sunday, when the top seed in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks, will take on the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Whether it's prop bets, DFS, or fantasy playoff leagues, there will be plenty of players in the big game that will be polarizing options. These are the most polarizing players playing in the Super Bowl.

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

There is no player in this game more polarizing than Darnold. He's the starting quarterback for the team favored to win the Super Bowl and the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl MVP. However, nobody trusts him because of his massive struggles throughout his career. It's difficult to buy into a quarterback who has consistently failed throughout his career. While he's coming off a great game in the NFC Championship, it's hard to have confidence in him on the biggest stage.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Maye is almost the exact opposite case of Darnold. He is an uber-talented young quarterback coming off a monster season, which could see him named the NFL MVP. However, he has taken a step back in the playoffs, throwing for just 86 yards and no touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game and fumbling four times with a pick in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. This is a mistake. The AFC Championship was played on the road against the Denver Broncos in a snowstorm. He has not declined in any way.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Henderson is one of the stranger situations we have seen in years. The dynamic rookie started off the season extremely slowly, then exploded and became one of the most productive running backs in the league once Rhamondre Stevenson went down with an injury. Then, he was slowly eased back out of the lineup through the late-season stretch and has been almost completely phased out of the offense in the playoffs. Despite rushing for just 17 yards in the AFC Championship and 57 yards in the playoffs, he still has massive upside and can break a big play at any moment.

WR Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks

Kupp has a big name, but he is well past his prime. Fantasy owners and fans want him to have one last big game in the Super Bowl because it's a cute story, but the reality is that he caught 47 passes for 593 yards and two touchdowns this season and didn't once get more than 90 receiving yards in a game this season. He should be avoided in all fantasy formats.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: