Saquon Barkley, Cam Skattebo And 3 Other PrizePicks Plays For Thursday Night Football
Week 6 of Thursday Night Football features a highly anticipated NFC East matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will make his primetime debut, while the reigning Super Bowl champions look to bounce back from a Week 5 loss.
Philadelphia suffered a 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos last week, falling to 4-1 on the season despite entering the fourth quarter with a 14-point lead. New York is looking to rebound from a Week 5 loss in its own right, suffering a 26-14 loss. The Giants also got out to a double-digit lead, but like their division rivals, they couldn’t hold on for the win.
PrizePicks users will look for favorable player lines for one of Week 6’s most highly anticipated contests. Here are the five top PrizePicks plays for Thursday Night Football.
DeVonta Smith Over 50.5 Receiving Yards
DeVonta Smith emerged as Philadelphia’s leading receiver in a tough matchup versus Denver. Jalen Hurts looked Smith’s way 10 times during the loss, resulting in eight catches for 114 yards for the fifth-year receiver. In a short week versus a division rival, Hurts could bank on a trending connection with one of his top receivers, creating opportunity for Smith to surpass 50 yards through the air for the fourth time this season.
Jalen Hurts Over 196.5 Passing Yards
Hurts managed his best passing performance of the season versus one of the NFL’s best secondaries in Week 5, posting season-highs in attempts, completions and passing yards against Denver. He completed 23 of his 38 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns, continuing a notable trend of production over the past three games. Matched up against one of the NFL’s more inconsistent defensive units, Hurts and the Eagles pass game should find its footing for the second consecutive week.
Cam Skattebo Over 49.5 Rushing Yards
Brian Daboll has leaned heavily on his run game since naming Dart the starter under center, headlined by the efforts of fellow rookie Cam Skattebo. Skattebo has eclipsed 50 rushing yards in each of his last three games and should continue a streak of notable production with a heavy workload versus the Eagles on Thursday night. Daboll will look to control the clock versus one of the league’s best teams, presenting favorable volume for Skattebo believers.
Jaxson Dart Over 35.5 Rushing Yards
Though he’s struggled with turnovers to start the season, Dart has wisely relied on his running ability through his first two starts. Matched up against two solid defensive units, Dart has rushed for 50 yards in each of the last two games. The rookie signal-caller has carved out a notable role in New York’s rushing attack and should manage to surpass a favorable 35.5-yard mark despite a tough matchup.
Saquon Barkley Over 17.5 Fantasy Score
I’m not entirely confident in Barkley’s rushing line of 88.5 yards, given the inconsistency within Philadelphia’s offense and injuries throughout the offensive line, but I am confident in his all-around performance versus his former team on Thursday Night Football. Barkley has emerged with solid receiving production despite inconsistent rushing numbers over the past two weeks, eclipsing 17.0 fantasy points in four of his five games this season. He projects to continue a favorable trend of output versus a lowly Giants defense on Thursday.