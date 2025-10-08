Eagles vs Giants Projections for Every Player Including Saquon Barkley & Cam Skattebo
Despite entering Week 6 of the NFL season with a 4-1 record and the lead in the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles have yet to dominate in any game this season. Each contest has been decided by one score, and their defense gave up 18 points in the fourth quarter to the Broncos last week at home.
The New York Giants take on the Eagles at home on Thursday night after seeing their rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart, struggle last week in New Orleans (202/2 with two interceptions, a lost fumble, and 55 rushing yards). New York gained only 5.2 yards per pass attempt over his two starts, with no completions of 20 yards or more.
Thursday Night Football Game Information
TV: Prime Video
Time: 8:15 PM EST
Vegas Line (DraftKings): Philadelphia -7.0 points
Over/Under: 40.5
To help game managers set their rosters in Week 6, here’s a look at the game preview and projections for the Eagles and Giants.
Week 6 Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Football Projections
The Eagles have lost their passing magic over the past two seasons, with 2024 coming more from a lack of pass attempts (448), game plan, and receiving injuries. Over the first five games this year, Jalen Hurts has gained only 6.4 yards per pass attempt while averaging 27.8 passes and 178 passing yards. He has yet to throw an interception.
DraftKings set Hurts’ over/under at 194.5 passing yards (-112o), an outcome he reached twice this year (40%) and 10 times in 19 games (52.5%) in 2024. In his only game last season vs. the Giants, Hurts threw the ball only 14 times, leading to 136 combined yards with three touchdowns (one passing). He is 6-3 in his career against New York. The Giants’ defense has 16 sacks, with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Hurts is -205 to post the under in his 1.5 passing touchdown prop line. DraftKings expects him to score a rushing TD (-135).
In 2024, heading into his first game against the Giants, Saquon Barkley was relatively quiet in three matchups (116 combined yards with four catches, 116 combined yards with two catches, and 54 combined yards with two catches), but he dominated in Week 1 (33.60) and Week 3 (33.60) fantasy points. Over this span, he gained 5.3 yards per carry, which is well above his status (3.2) heading into this year’s matchup.
Barkley has no runs of 20 yards or more, and he drew an early-week questionable tag with a knee issue. After a full practice on Wednesday, the Eagles should give Barkley all that he can handle vs. the Giants. In Week 7 in 2024, he ran the ball well (17/176/1) in New York (former team) while adding two catches for 11 yards.
His over/under in rushing yards (85.5) is well above his last three outcomes on the ground (LAR – 18/46, TB – 19/43/1, and DEN – 6/30). The Rams (111/384/1 – 3.5 yards per carry) and Buccaneers (94/338/3 – 3.6 yards per carry) have defended running backs well in the run game, while Denver (94/427/2 – 4.5 yards per carry) has talent on defense.
New York has plenty of risk against the running backs on the ground (105/568/6 – 5.4 YPC) while ranking 27th in fantasy points (132.30) to the position in PPR formats.
Barkley is -165 to score an anytime touchdown.
The Giants hope that Tyrone Tracy can play this week. DraftKings set his rushing over/under at 22.5 yards (-117o), which is drawing some action on the over side of the prop wager.
As a result, Cam Skattebo has a lower outlook in rushing yards (49.5) at DraftKings. I didn’t rate Tracy this week because I wanted to see a better update about his health and potential opportunity. Over the past three games (10/60/1, 25/79, and 15/59), Skattebo beat his current rushing prop line while averaging 4.0 yards per carry. I have him projected for 65 rushing yards, which will be lower if Tracy does suit up.
The Eagles' defense sits 25th defending running backs (121/530/3 with 21 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns).
Week 6 New York Giants Fantasy Football Projections
DraftKings set Dart’s over/under at 176.5 yards (-112) while expecting to finish with one passing touchdown (-176 on over 0.5 passing TDs). New York will be without Darius Slayton, giving more playing time to Jalin Hyatt and Beaux Collins. They have a combined one catch for seven yards on six targets in 2025.
Last year, AJ Brown played well in his only game (5/89/1) against the Giants on the road, but the state of the Eagles’ offensive line and passing attack was in a much better place. Philadelphia struggled to get him the ball in four games (1/8, 5/27, 2/7, and 5/43), but Jalen Hurts did miss him on a long scoring bomb last week, which was probably Brown’s fault for slowing down. His only winning day came in Week 3 (6/109/1) in Week 3 in Philadelphia.
DeVonta Smith (8/114 on 10 targets) took advantage of favorable coverage vs. the Broncos, giving him two winning days (8/60/1 in Week 3) this year. His output was also off the mark in three matchups (3/16, 4/54, and 2/29). Last year, he had one catch for minus two yards vs. the Giants, ending a productive five-game streak (5/80/1, 5/64/1, 7/67, 6/61/1, and 4/79/1). Smith is +250 to score an anytime touchdown, which is favorable when considering his success vs. New York (four TDs in seven games) and his scoring (16 TDs) over his last 34 starts in the regular season.
The Giants rank poorly defending wide receivers (74/924/5 on 113 targets) this season, leading to 196.40 fantasy points over five matchups.
Last week, I chased down Jalin Hyatt in the prop market, expecting to have a better role after New York lost Malik Nabers for the season. Unfortunately, New York decided to feature their tight ends, leading to Hyatt getting only three late targets (no catches) in tight coverage. Since I started writing this, his over/under in receiving yards at DraftKings has risen from 17.5 to 19.5 (-112), giving him WR2 status in this game with Darius Slayton injured.
Hyatt brings big play ability, giving him a chance to hit on a long scoring play. The key to his fantasy value is for New York to also give him some easy catches over the short areas of the field. He has one catch for five yards on four targets in his career against the Eagles. His over/under for his longest catch (13.5) seems low, but he has to walk before Hyatt can run.
Over four games vs. Philadelphia, Wan’Dale Robinson averaged six catches for 42 yards with no touchdowns, almost matching his over/under for receiving yards (42.5) and receptions (5.5) at DraftKings.
The Eagles’ defense is about league average against the wide receiver (50/756/3 on 109 targets), with CeeDee Lamb (7/110), Puka Nacua (11/112), Emeka Egbuka (4/101/1), and Courtland Sutton (8/99) having the most success. Unfortunately, New York doesn’t have a front-line receiving option to challenge the Eagles’ potential weaknesses in their secondary.