Savion Williams, Darren Waller, And More Must-Start Fantasy Football Bench Players For Week 8

Every week we have players sitting on our bench who we consider starting, but it's hard to pull the trigger on. We are going to take a look at some of those players who might be sitting on your bench this week. These are the fantasy football bench players you should consider starting in Week 8.

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray hasn't been great so far this season for fantasy owners. Through five games, he has racked up just 812 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, while rushing for 132 scoreless yards. If he can't break out this week, then it might never happen, but we have high hopes.

In Week 8, the Vikings go up against the Detroit Lions, who have allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. They are allowing 26.2 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. This will be the game that Murray finally plays up to his abilities in Minnesota. If he doesn't have a big game this week, he should be cast to the waiver wire for the remainder of the year.

RB Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty is clearly not healthy, and it has shown in both his production and playing time. It has become a near split backfield in Las Vegas, with Jeanty being ineffective. The Raiders refuse to rest their star running back, and it has taken a toll on his production and efficiency.

Washington will continue to see an increased role while Jeanty struggles through injury. He could see double-digit opportunities again in Week 8 for the third time in the past five weeks. That's enough to make him a solid starting option against the New York Jets, who are a slightly above-average matchup.

WR Savion Williams, Green Bay Packers

Matthew Golden is expected to play tonight, but he heads into the game banged up on a short week with multiple injuries. Williams has seen his utilization increase over the past few weeks, and this could be his best game yet.

Over the past two weeks, he has caught all seven of his targets for 79 yards and carried the ball four times for 13 more yards. They are figuring out ways to get the ball into his hands, and we expect that to continue tonight. With 11 opportunities in two weeks, the playmaker is worth considering as a flex option.

TE Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Waller has been a bit of a boom-or-bust option this season. Last week, he caught a 50-yard touchdown pass, and the week before he put up a goose egg.

However, he has massive upside and has caught three touchdowns in six games this season for 198 yards. Even in a tough matchup against the Packers, he is capable of making big plays and finding the end zone.

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