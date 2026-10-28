Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers: Mike Washington Jr, Elijah Mitchell, And More

We are rapidly approaching Week 8, but many fantasy owners are still scrambling to fill out their lineups. The running backs are particularly difficult this week because of all the injuries, bye weeks, and tough matchups.

This is a position you don't want to get wrong because it can sink your week. That's why we're here to help. These are the top fantasy football running back streamers for Week 8.

Running Back Streamers: Week 8

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rodriguez is the backup to Bhayshul Tuten, but he's carved out a nice role for himself in the offense. In his last game before the Jags Week 7 bye, he handled 11 carries, which he took for 55 yards. He's seeing decent volume and is used frequently down by the goal line.

The Jags play the Indianapolis Colts this week, who were already a favorable matchup, but now they're in the midst of a fire sale, trading their top players off. One of the players they've already traded is their best run stopper, DeForest Buckner. Rodriguez is a strong streaming option this week in what should be a great matchup in a positive game script.

RB Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders

Washington's opponent this week is the New York Jets, which is a slightly above-average matchup, but that's not why he's listed here. This comes down to Ashton Jeanty clearly not being healthy.

This has become a near-split backfield, with Jeanty being ineffective because the team refuses to rest their star running back. We expect Washington to continue to see increased utilization while Jeanty struggles through injury.

He could see double-digit opportunities again this week for the third time in the past five weeks. That's enough to make him a strong streaming option.

RB Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers

We have no reason to believe that Vidal won't see the same snaps and opportunities as Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell, if not more. Yet, he has the lowest ownership, start percentage, and is the lowest in ECR (expert consensus rankings).

The Chargers are a disaster, which doesn't help Vidal, but he has just as good a shot to be their top back as anyone else. He has seen double-digit opportunities in the past two games, and we expect the same in Week 8 when they take on the Los Angeles Rams. His upside is limited because of the offense, but he's still a solid streamer this week.

RB Elijah Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles

Mitchell is not being treated like a factor in Week 8 yet, but he could end up being the lead back in Philly this week. Saquon Barkley and Dameon Pierce both exited Week 7 with injuries, and Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley are both on injured reserve. This is a situation to monitor closely. We would advise stashing Mitchell now because he could be a great streamer if Pierce and Barkley are out.



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