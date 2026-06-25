Scott Fish Bowl Fantasy Football Strategy Guide: Target Trey McBride And Jameson Williams

The Scott Fish Bowl is set to kick off in less than two weeks, and many in the fantasy industry are excited. It is one of the most popular fantasy leagues in all of fantasy sports. It is a massive fantasy football league that features not only people from inside the industry, but also athletes and celebrities.

They always put an interesting twist on the league with a few new rule changes each season. This year, tight ends get an extra point per reception and an extra point per first down. There are also plenty of bonus points for big plays, including 10 points for 300 passing yards, 400 passing yards, 100 rushing + receiving yards, 200 rushing + receiving yards, 40-yard passing play, 40-yard rushing play, and 20-yard receiving play. We aren't sure why there would be a bonus for 20-yard receiving plays and 40-yard rushing plays; that seems backwards, but we don't make the rules.

Based on these rules, high-volume tight ends hold a lot more value, as do stars who are prone to big plays. Tight ends like Trey McBride, Brock Bowers, Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, and Harold Fannin Jr should all be drafted significantly higher than usual.

You will also want to target more big-play receivers like Jameson Williams and Alec Pierce, for example. Players who are usually much more valuable in bestball leagues could hold more value in the Scott Fish Bowl.

This applies to running backs who get big plays, too, but predicting 40-yard rushing plays is much more difficult, and any running back that does regularly break off long runs is probably going near the top of your draft anyway. The same goes for quarterbacks who are often passing for 300 and 400 yards per game, although it could cause you to draft quarterbacks a round or so earlier.

For the thousands of players in the Scott Fish Bowl this season, it should be a ton of fun, and it's for a great cause. They always keep it fresh with these slight tweaks to their scoring system.

Good luck to all who are participating, and be sure to read over all the rules and scoring before drafting your team, because this is an extremely difficult tournament to win. Your team will have to be almost perfect to win the Scott Fish Bowl.

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