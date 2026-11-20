Puka Nacua MCL Surgery: Fantasy Football Fallout for the Rams Offense

Fantasy football managers holding onto hope for a late-season return from Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua just received devastating news. According to reports, Nacua has undergone surgery on his injured MCL. Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed the procedure on Friday, stating that the standout pass-catcher will be sidelined for "a couple of months", a timeline that effectively puts his regular season on ice and leaves fantasy managers scrambling ahead of Week 12.

Rams standout WR Puka Nacua is undergoing surgery on his MCL surgery and now could miss the rest of the season.



Rams HC Sean McVay confirmed the surgery while saying Nacua will be out “a couple of months.” pic.twitter.com/mG572hwkWA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2026

With Los Angeles sitting at 6-4 coming out of their Week 11 bye and preparing to host the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, November 25, the ripple effects across the Rams' depth chart are massive. Let's look at how to handle Nacua on your fantasy roster and dig into which Los Angeles playmakers stand to benefit most down the stretch.

Is Puka Nacua Droppable in Fantasy Football?

Nov 8, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) stiff arms Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos (23) during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you play in a standard redraft or single-season league, the answer is straightforward: yes, you can safely drop Puka Nacua. Even before this surgical update, Nacua was already dealing with a knee sprain suffered in Week 9 against Washington alongside a three-game suspension. Now, a "couple of months" recovery timeline puts his earliest realistic return around mid-to-late January (well after the NFL regular season concludes and long after fantasy championships are decided in Week 17). Unless you are in a dynasty or keeper format where you can comfortably stash him on an Injured Reserve spot for 2027, there is no reason to let Nacua clog up a valuable bench slot during the fantasy playoff push.

Davante Adams and Terrance Ferguson Returns Offer Fantasy Opportunity

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) defends during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Nacua out of the picture, the Rams' passing attack desperately needs reinforcements. All eyes now turn to veteran wideout Davante Adams and second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson.

Adams has been on Injured Reserve since rupturing his hamstring in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, though the team has been targeting a return around Week 12 or Week 13. When he is cleared to take the field, Adams will immediately step back into an alpha target share as Matthew Stafford’s undisputed No. 1 option.

Rams TE Terrance Ferguson (hamstring/ankle) isn't ready to return to game action but Rams still plan to activate him from IR and leave him on active roster, Sean McVay said, assuming there are no changes in circumstances because, as McVay noted, nothing has gone according to plan — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 20, 2026

Similarly, Ferguson (who has been sidelined since Week 3 with an ankle injury and a subsequent practice hamstring setback) becomes an essential piece of Sean McVay's passing game. Once activated, Ferguson's versatility inline and in the slot will be heavily leaned upon to help replace the intermediate volume Nacua leaves behind. It's worth runnning to the waiver wire to see if either are available before you continue reading.

Waiver Wire Winners: Konata Mumpfield, Tyler Higbee, and Colby Parkinson

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Adams works his way back to 100 percent, the biggest beneficiary in the wide receiver room is Konata Mumpfield. With Nacua and Adams both sidelined in Week 10 against Arizona, Mumpfield paced the Rams' wideouts with 81 receiving yards on three catches, flashing big-play upside that makes him an intriguing speculative waiver wire add in deeper PPR leagues.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles is likely to lean even more heavily into its signature multi-tight-end sets. Veteran Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson will both see a noticeable bump in their target floor. Higbee found the end zone in Week 10 and remains Stafford's trusted safety valve in the red zone, while Parkinson should continue seeing steady snaps and check-down opportunities until Ferguson is fully ramped up. Both are viable streaming TE2 options moving forward.

What This Means for Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, and Blake Corum

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Matthew Stafford, losing a generational target vacuum like Nacua for the remainder of the fantasy season is undeniably a downgrade. While Stafford threw three touchdowns in a blowout win over the Cardinals in Week 10, his weekly fantasy ceiling takes a major hit without his top perimeter weapon. Until Adams returns to full strength, Stafford should be viewed as more of a matchup-dependent QB2.

To compensate for a thinner receiver corps, expect McVay to double down on a ground-heavy identity, which should be music to the ears of fantasy managers rostering Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. In Week 10, the Rams rushed for 202 yards as a team, with Corum exploding for 100 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries alongside Williams' 17 total touches. Both backs are locked-in weekly starters moving forward as Los Angeles leans on its backfield duo to control the clock and keep its playoff hopes alive.