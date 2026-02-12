Shedeur Sanders And 3 Other 2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers

The 2025 NFL season has come to a close, and fantasy football managers will begin setting sights on the offseason. The start of the 2026 league year will kick off on March 11, with free agency opening at 4 p.m. EST. With the landscape of fantasy football set to face numerous changes, the door will open for players to break out in 2026.

This season, players like Kenneth Gainwell and Michael Wilson emerged with significant fantasy production despite coming into the season under the radar. Here are four sleepers who could join such company with breakout campaigns next season:

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals endured an injury-riddled campaign that saw them win just three games this season. In the backfield, James Conner suffered a season-ending injury early into the season, which thrust second-year back Trey Benson into the starting role. After just one game as the lead back in the Cardinals’ offense, Benson suffered a season-ending injury and was sidelined for the final 13 games of the season.

Despite his limited action, Benson offered efficient rushing production and encouraging receiving versatility for fantasy football managers. Entering 2026, Benson is slated to come into the fantasy season flying under the radar for many leagues. With sustained health, he could be a prime breakout candidate in Mike LaFleur's system.

Darnell Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) stiff arms against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Darnell Washington anchored an inconsistent Pittsburgh Steelers passing attack at times throughout his third NFL season, while notching a career-high 13 starts. Washington appeared in 16 games, hauling in 31 of his 43 targets for 364 yards and a touchdown through the air. The Georgia product was limited in a crowded tight end room, featuring the likes of Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth, but left a noticeable impact on the Steelers’ passing game.

With Smith likely on his way out in Pittsburgh, the door will open for Washington to carve out a vastly expanded role in Mike McCarthy’s offense next season. Washington flashed the ability to take over drives during an overall inconsistent campaign from Pittsburgh, and will likely notice an uptick in volume as one of the team’s top pass-catchers next season.

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) participates in pregame warmups against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

After facing a significant draft slide, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders closed the season as the team’s starter under center over the final seven games of the year. He completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Though he faced struggles at times, he showed tremendous flashes and wasn’t afraid to push the ball down the field.

Under new head coach Todd Monken, Sanders will be granted a full offseason to work with the starters and build on a promising rookie campaign. The team has several weapons in place and will continue to build around the signal-caller entering his second season. Sanders won’t receive a plethora of attention coming into the fantasy season, but could break out after flying under the radar.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Despite a lowly 3-14 campaign from the Tennessee Titans, No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward showed flashes of a franchise quarterback throughout his rookie campaign. Ward overcame a slow start to the season, closing the year as one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league. Over his final seven games, the rookie completed 62% of his passes for 1,357 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception.

Entering his second season, Ward will look to build on a highly encouraging rookie campaign under new offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll. Daboll helped New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart turn in arguably the best performance of all rookie quarterbacks this past season, and will look to have a similar effect on Ward.

