Six Must-Know NFL Injury Updates: Malik Nabers Fantasy Value Could Be In Danger

We have reached June, and NFL training camps will be kicking off next month. There were a handful of big fantasy players who entered the offseason coming off major injuries in 2025 that could impact them in 2026. These are our injury updates for six fantasy football stars.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL back on December 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and there has been some concern that he could be in danger of missing the start of the upcoming season. However, based on what we've heard so far out of Kansas City, that doesn't seem very likely.

The star quarterback has been rehabbing with the team and signed an extension this month, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. There is already optimism that Mahomes could be ready for training camp in some capacity. At this point, it would be a surprise if he isn't out there for Week 1.

RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Since suffering a brutal leg injury back in October when he dislocated his ankle, broke his fibula, and ruptured his deltoid ligament, Skattebo has made it clear that he plans on playing in Week 1. He did get some limited reps in at the Giants' minicamp, and we have seen him out and about moving fairly well all offseason. We don't expect him to have any limitations at the start of the season.

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Judkins also fractured his fibula and dislocated his ankle, but he did it more recently in December. However, he didn't rupture any ligaments, which should make it an easier recovery. Based on what we've heard out of Cleveland, he's already looking like he's getting close to returning to full health through his rehab process. We fully expect him to be ready to roll in Week 1.

WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Nabers has had a tough recovery this offseason. He had to get another procedure on his torn ACL during the offseason, and was seen not moving well at a celebrity softball game. He should still be ready for Week 1, because he suffered this injury back in September; nevertheless, he is well behind schedule in his recovery. There has to be some concern about him not fully looking like himself at the start of the season.

WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Things are not looking great for Hill. Despite suffering his injury back in September, it's a difficult one to return from, especially at 32 years old. Not only did he dislocate his left knee and tear multiple ligaments, including his ACL, but he also had to undergo an additional surgery this offseason. If he plays at all this season, we would expect him to at the very least land on the PUP list and miss the first four weeks of the season, and that may be optimistic.

TE Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Kraft has a much simpler injury. He tore his ACL back in Week 9, and we haven't heard anything that leads us to believe that there have been any setbacks or issues. Unless something changes, we fully expect him to be ready for Week 1 in September.

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