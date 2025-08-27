Spencer Rattler, Emeka Egbuka, And 4 More Players Climbing Fantasy Depth Charts
The NFL Preseason is over, and every team has cut its roster down to 53 players. This is the last weekend without fantasy football in 2025. Still, as we head into the season, things are still changing. These are the fantasy-relevant players who have moved on their depth chart recently.
QB Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
Even if it's only for a short while, Flacco has been named the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback. While this is clearly the best option for all the fantasy pass-catchers on the team, and most likely gives them their best opportunity to win now, this is not necessarily the best long-term decision for the franchise. Because of that, it's hard to feel confident that he will be able to maintain the job. For the time being, Flacco is an intriguing streaming option, and the wide receivers for the Browns are viable fantasy options. That could all change if the team turns to Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders.
QB Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints
It's bad news for a rookie when you can't beat out Rattler for the starting job, especially when you're already older than him. Nevertheless, that is exactly what happened to Tyler Shough when the New Orleans Saints named Rattler their starter this week. Does it matter for anyone? Probably not. This is going to be the worst offense in the league with the worst quarterback situation.
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
JCM has been the most talked-about player in fantasy football over the past week or two. His ascension up the depth chart made Brian Robinson expendable, so they shipped him off to San Francisco. While there are still questions surrounding the Commanders' depth chart, it's worth noting that Croskey-Merritt and Austin Ekeler rested with the starters in the team's final preseason game, while Chris Rodriguez Jr played in the game.
RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
The past month has been an injury-riddled nightmare for the Dolphins' backfield. First, Alexander Mattison injured his neck in the preseason opener, which led to season-ending surgery. Then, De'Von Achane suffered a calf strain. Now, Jaylen Wright is also injured and unlikely to be ready for the start of the season. Gordon II looks like he will be locked in as the RB2 behind Achane this season and could even be the RB1 in the season opener.
WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
Horton has beaten out Marquez Valdez-Scantling this preseason, and the team has cut MVS. Horton will now serve as the WR3 for the Seahawks this season after looking incredible all summer.
WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Everything has fallen into place for Egbuka to become the WR2 in Tampa Bay. Chris Godwin will be out until at least October, and Jalen McMillan is expected to miss at least half the season. While he moved up the depth chart by default, he's also probably not going to fall back down it once they watch him play.