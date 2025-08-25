Fantasy Sports

Jacory Croskey-Merritt And 4 More Rookies Rising In Fantasy Football Rankings

Discover the top 5 fantasy football preseason risers, including Jacory Croskey-Merritt and TreVeyon Henderson, who are skyrocketing up draft boards for 2025.

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (32) scores a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) defends during the first half at Northwest Stadium.
The NFL Preseason is over, and a lot has already changed before we've even gotten to the start of the regular season. We've had players shoot up draft boards. These are the risers of the preseason. 

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

No one has gained more fantasy value than Henderson this preseason. He has looked absolutely electric while Rhamondre Stevenson nurses an unspecified injury. The rookie averaged 7.6 yards per carry this preseason and had an incredible return touchdown to kick off his career. Fantasy owners were already down on Stevenson and waiting for someone to overtake him. Henderson is now looking like the next superstar pass-catching back, similar to what we've seen from a guy like De'Von Achane. 

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

JCM went from a virtual unknown to a household name over the course of about two weeks. He has been turning heads all summer, and things became real when the Washington Commanders essentially told us that this rookie is so good that they don't need Brian Robinson Jr anymore and proceeded to ship him to the San Francisco 49ers. Then, in the team's final preseason game, he rested with the starters while Chris Rodriguez Jr got the start. There is a legitimate chance that JCM is a breakout star in 2025.   

WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Not only has Egbuka looked great all summer, but injuries have thrust him into a primary role that many weren't anticipating him having until next season. With Chris Godwin out until at least October and Jalen McMillan expected to miss at least half the season, Egbuka now finds himself as a potential fantasy star right out of the gates this fantasy season.  

WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Golden has also looked outstanding throughout the preseason. Injuries have propelled his ascension as well. Jayden Reed is injured and in a walking boot, while Christian Watson is still recovering from an ACL injury. It sounds like most expect Reed to miss at least the first week of the season, and Golden is likely to emerge as the team's WR1 much sooner rather than later. 

TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Not many doubted the talent of Warren as a pass-catcher when the Indianapolis Colts drafted him. However, they did doubt a lot of other things surrounding the Colts' offense. Concerns have lessened after seeing his role in the offense this preseason, and the team deciding to go with Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback over Anthony Richardson. He is now climbing of draft boards and is often projected to be the next breakout rookie star at the position. 

MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

