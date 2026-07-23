8 Vegas Betting Lines That Will Change How You Draft Matthew Stafford and Others

Player props offer a unique way to certify your fantasy football opinions. We have all mostly heard the saying, "Vegas Knows." A betting line is set by advanced algorithms set forward by betting platforms, combined with fan opinion, developed to adjust the line. The more volume of bets, the sharper the line becomes as it cumulates the opinions of a worldly consensus.

As we take a peek at various player props, a light is shone on some misplaced takes that fans have coming into the season. Let's take a look.

Cam Ward Passing Yards O/U 3,250.5

Ward is viewed as a breakout candidate in his sophomore season. He pairs with Brian Daboll, a quarterback-friendly offensive coordinator. Ward also now has Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson at his disposal. Nonetheless, this line expects Ward to average only 190 passing yards per game. He only averaged about 10% of the Titans' 2025 rushing output. Pump the brakes, Vegas suggests.

Drake Maye Passing Yards O/U 3,750.5

Maye passed for north of 4,300 yards in 2025. Yet, his line is about 15% lower coming into 2026. That line is set despite the addition of AJ Brown. I have labeled Maye a regression candidate, much thanks to the Patriots'labeled 32nd-hardest strength of schedule in 2025. He is our QB4 in fantasy football, so things look good, but not pointed quite towards QB1.

Ashton Jeanty Rushing Yards O/U 975.5

For a running back expected to account for about 70% of the team's volume, Jeanty's number is set low. On one hand, maybe it is a good bet? On the other hand, the books don't believe in the Raiders this year. 975.5 yards suggests Jeanty will average less than 60 yards per game, which also means the Raiders rush for less than 90 yards per game as a team.

Garrett Wilson Recieving Yards O/U 975.5

Our first mark of promise is found with Wilson. Yes, he does not project for 1,000 yards, but the number is still quite nice. This means that Wilson would catch about 57 yards per game. That would be about 27% of the Jets' receiving offense, despite sharing the field with Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Kenyon Sadiq, and Mason Taylor all as reliable, to-be-used pass-catchers. We rank Wilson our standard-scoring WR29, but this suggests he might be in the WR20-25 range.

Fernando Mendoza Passing Touchdowns O/U 12.5

The Raiders plan on Kirk Cousins being their Week 1 starter. Some people speculate that Cousins starts all 17 games. This line emphasizes that will be unlikely. The Raiders expect about 1.2 passing touchdowns per game, per our projections. This betting line suggests that Mendoza might play up to 10 full games as a rookie.

Matthew Stafford Passing Touchdowns O/U 29.5

Stafford threw for a stellar 46 touchdowns in 2025. This year, the sportsbooks see Stafford south of 30. That is a decrease of nearly 40%. Stafford is definitely a regression candidate. Despite retaining much of his offense, the odds that the MVP shells out another 40+ touchdowns are less-than-likely. He was 12 touchdowns better than the 2nd-best in the NFL last season (Jared Goff).

Jeremiyah Love Rushing Touchdowns O/U 5.5

For a top-10 drafted running back hailed as the next Saquon Barkley or Jonathan Taylor, this sharp number is less impressive than some may hope for. Love would average one touchdown every three games played. He is also an underperformer based on our projections. There is too much offense to be shared with Tyler Allgeier, James Conner, and Trey Benson. No matter how much volume the coaching staff wishes, Love cannot reasonably exceed 60%, nor can he be guaranteed goal-line dominance. He is outside our top-20 running backs.

Ja'Marr Chase Recieving Touchdowns O/U 10.5

Chase's line is one thing, but comparing it across the NFL is another. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is touted to be another top-5 wide receiver in fantasy football. He achieved the highest target share in 2025, nearly 40%. Yet, Chase is projected for 3 more touchdowns on the entire season. Smith-Njigba is listed at an over/under of 7.5. Not only is a WR1 season possible in store for Chase, but it is certainly unlikely for Smith-Njigba.

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