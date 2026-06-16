Stefon Diggs Top 4 Landing Spots: Where is His Fantasy Football Ceiling the Highest?

Where will Stefon Diggs play football in 2026? That is a question that will hopefully be answered soon. As of now, he has no home, and all we fans can do is speculate. Per platforms like Kalshi, Diggs is favored to go to the Washington Commanders or the Baltimore Ravens. Until ink hits paper, nothing is a sure thing. All we can do is pray and hope that Diggs ends up in a good situation that nets positive fantasy football returns. These are how each of his top 4 landing spots would project Diggs' 2026 season.

Washington Commanders

The main factor is: where does Diggs want to play? He seems to have the pick of the litter. Diggs has not shied away from playing in D.C., and they would fit his style of play. The team needs a complementary option to Terry McLaurin and incoming rookie, Antonio Williams.

Kliff Kingsbury has left the Commanders, leaving the offense in an uncertain state. Jayden Daniels hopes to return healthy to top-10 form. He will perform in this new offense run by former NFL quarterback and Commanders quarterbacks coach David Blough, who has been touted as a smart, upcoming offensive mind.

If Diggs joined the Commanders, he would slot in as the WR2, able to even contest McLaurin for WR1 honors. His floor would be a 15% target share and a ceiling of 25%. Diggs would be a quality WR2 in fantasy football, but with volatile output and much uncertainty in Washington.

Baltimore Ravens

There is a lack of steam regarding a Diggs-to-Baltimore move. While it makes logical sense, the rumors are nothing more than, well, rumors.

The Ravens drafted two rookie wide receivers: Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Saratt. They have Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman on the roster. If Diggs were to join the team, he would have a path to pave with limited upside. This newly run offense may be going by committee among Lamar Jackson's targets, and they will certainly go run-heavy, as Declan Doyle did with the Ravens and as Harbaugh's philosophy would demand. Diggs would be more of a Flex-play, start 'em, start 'em debate.

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs surely might welcome a reunion with his former team. Diggs knows Buffalo, had tremendous success, and the team might not mind another wide receiver added to DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir.

On the other hand, Joe Brady is the Bills' new head coach, and he has emphasized that the current group is plenty good. Does Brady want the baggage that Diggs may bring? I would speculate that he probably does not want the attention. Nonetheless, it is a possible scenario until it is not.

Diggs in Buffalo might be able to leapfrog Shakir as WR2. They do, however, play different roles: Shakir in the slot, Diggs more out wide. Moore would probably still be the WR1. Diggs would be added cheaply to feed Josh Allen more talent, and in fantasy football, Diggs would rank more closely to the WR3/Flex range than a top-20 option.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are certainly a reasonable spot for Diggs. Their WR3 is Tyquan Thornton, and Diggs would be a big upgrade. Will he leapfrog Xavier Worthy? He would certainly come to battle in that endeavor.

Pat Mahomes is a veteran, future Hall of Famer. He will trust a player who knows the playbook, and Diggs, in his veteran ways, should be able to come in and pick up the offense very quickly. The Chiefs do not feed anyone too heavily in their offense, but Diggs surely won't fall flat. He would have a moderate outlook, with a 17-22% target share, which is a modest projection. Diggs would be a top-40 wide receiver.

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