Stefon Diggs Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Stefon Diggs was one of the NFL’s most consistent fantasy wide receivers during his time with the Buffalo Bills, averaging over 18 PPR points per game across four standout seasons. Now with the New England Patriots and coming off a torn ACL, Diggs faces a critical transition year as he looks to prove he can still produce at a high level.
Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots
Diggs was an absolute stud in his four seasons with the Bills. Over 66 games, he’s caught 445 passes for 5,375 yards and 37 touchdowns on 644 targets while averaging 18.25 fantasy points per game in PPR formats. Davante Adams (359.40, 344.30, 336.00, and 265.40 fantasy points) was the only wideout to outscore over this span.
In 2023, Diggs caught more than 100 passes for the fourth consecutive season, extending his streak with over 1,000 yards receiving to six years. His best play came over the first six weeks (49/620/5) thanks to gaining more than 100 yards in five matchups (10/102/1, 8/111, 6/120/3, 8/121/1, and 10/100).
Over his final 13 starts, including the postseason, he failed to reach 90 receiving yards in any contest. Diggs averaged only 11.60 FPPG over this span, with no touchdowns over his final seven games. He gained 20 yards or more only 10 times (71 over his previous 64 starts).
The change to the Texans’ offense (47/496/3) put him on pace (100/1,054/6) to gain over 1,000 yards if he played 17 games. Unfortunately, a torn ACL in his right knee led to nine missed weeks. His best value came in three matchups (6/33/2, 10/94, and 6/77/1).
Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Outlook
The Patriots signed him to a three-year deal for $69 million ($26 million guaranteed) at age 31. They hope to have him ready for the first week. His resume is long and successful, but players coming off significant injuries tend to underperform expectations.
He projects to be a WR4 until there are better reports on his health and progress. To beat this ADP, Diggs must score more than 170.00 fantasy points (70/700/5) in PPR formats. His career path says yes, making him an upside gamble in the early draft season.