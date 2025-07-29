Fantasy Sports

Strength of Schedule: Easiest TE Schedules Including Trey McBride

Knowing the strength of schedules for your favorite tight ends this season will make streaming easier and bring more fantasy points.

Kelly Singh

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 25, 2025.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 25, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Typically, the strength of schedule by position is done by calculating the average fantasy points per game allowed by the defense and the average FPPG earned for each position over a full season. In this case, we're looking at which tight ends have the easiest schedule for scoring fantasy points.

Arizona Cardinals: Trey McBride

Data shows that Trey McBride has the greatest schedule improvement over the last year. This makes sense, considering the Cardinals have the 6th-easiest schedule for the 2025 season. Last season, they had the 17th toughest schedule. This improvement not only helps players like McBride score more fantasy points, but it strengthens the Cardinals chances at making the playoffs.

Baltimore Ravens: Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews tops the standard scoring SOS rankings and benefits from multiple matchups against TE-friendly defenses. Despite this, you'll find that Mark Andrews is going in the mid-rounds of standard PPR drafts. The cause? Recency bias. Many fantasy managers are stuck on the memory of Andrews dropping the Ravens game-winning pass in the playoffs. Capitalize on this.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Jonnu Smith

If you're looking for a fast start to your season, pick up the Steelers Jonnu Smith. His schedule is quite favorable for the first five weeks of the season. If you prefer to stream your tight ends throughout the season, be sure to start him first. If you make the playoffs, you'll want to bring him back because he has one of the best schedules again weeks 15-17.

Best Overall Schedule

1. Kyle Pitts

2. Trey McBride

3. Elijah Arroyo & Noah Fant

4. Mason Taylor

5. Tyler Conklin

Toughest Overall Schedule

1. Travis Kelce

2. Brock Bowers

3. T.J. Hockenson

4. Zach Ertz

5. Jake Ferguson

Fast starters (Weeks 1–5)

1. Hunter Henry

2. Kyle Pitts

3. Brenton Strange

4. Dalton Schultz

5. Jonnu Smith

Best playoff stretch (Weeks 15–17)

1. Elijah Arroyo

2. Noah Fant

3. Jonnu Smith

4. Evan Engram

5. Mark Andrews

