Strength of Schedule: Easiest TE Schedules Including Trey McBride
Typically, the strength of schedule by position is done by calculating the average fantasy points per game allowed by the defense and the average FPPG earned for each position over a full season. In this case, we're looking at which tight ends have the easiest schedule for scoring fantasy points.
Arizona Cardinals: Trey McBride
Data shows that Trey McBride has the greatest schedule improvement over the last year. This makes sense, considering the Cardinals have the 6th-easiest schedule for the 2025 season. Last season, they had the 17th toughest schedule. This improvement not only helps players like McBride score more fantasy points, but it strengthens the Cardinals chances at making the playoffs.
Baltimore Ravens: Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews tops the standard scoring SOS rankings and benefits from multiple matchups against TE-friendly defenses. Despite this, you'll find that Mark Andrews is going in the mid-rounds of standard PPR drafts. The cause? Recency bias. Many fantasy managers are stuck on the memory of Andrews dropping the Ravens game-winning pass in the playoffs. Capitalize on this.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Jonnu Smith
If you're looking for a fast start to your season, pick up the Steelers Jonnu Smith. His schedule is quite favorable for the first five weeks of the season. If you prefer to stream your tight ends throughout the season, be sure to start him first. If you make the playoffs, you'll want to bring him back because he has one of the best schedules again weeks 15-17.
Best Overall Schedule
1. Kyle Pitts
2. Trey McBride
3. Elijah Arroyo & Noah Fant
4. Mason Taylor
5. Tyler Conklin
Toughest Overall Schedule
1. Travis Kelce
2. Brock Bowers
3. T.J. Hockenson
4. Zach Ertz
5. Jake Ferguson
Fast starters (Weeks 1–5)
1. Hunter Henry
2. Kyle Pitts
3. Brenton Strange
4. Dalton Schultz
5. Jonnu Smith
Best playoff stretch (Weeks 15–17)
1. Elijah Arroyo
2. Noah Fant
3. Jonnu Smith
4. Evan Engram
5. Mark Andrews