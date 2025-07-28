QB Strength of Schedule: Brock Purdy, Kyler Murray Top List
Quarterback strength of schedule is determined by how a QB matches up against the opposing defenses on their schedule in terms of pass defense efficiency. This data point isn't necessarily important when you're talking about the league's top quarterbacks, but it's really helpful when looking at all the rest. Whether you're in a superflex league or single QB league, knowing which quarterbacks have the easiest strength of schedule can undoubtedly give you a slight edge in your draft.
Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy has the third-easiest schedule projected for the 2025 season and the easiest schedule for the first four weeks of the season. It's true that the Niners aren't in the best shape when we look at their receiving corps, but that doesn't negate Purdy's ability to get things done. It's going to be crucial for him to really lean into those early weeks to get the most benefit from this fairly easy schedule.
Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray will kick off the season against the Saints, followed by the Panthers. After that, they'll dive into some divisional play against the Niners and Seahawks. Ranking sixth-easiest schedule for the season and the second-easiest for the first four weeks, Murray needs to capitalize on that in order to bring his team into the playoffs.
C.J. Stroud
Fantasy Life ranks C.J. Stroud with the number one strength of schedule. They weigh in the number of dome games played during the season and the difficulty of the playoff schedule. Being that Stroud plays in a dome helps, but he also played in a dome last year. The difference between this season and last is the strength of schedule. Houston had the 5th toughest schedule last season and land somewhere in the middle this season.
Justin Fields
Yahoo Sports has Justin Fields listed with the 3rd easiest strength of schedule. He's absolutely a value pick in most drafts. Much like Kyler Murray, Fields gives fantasy managers a dual-threat with his strong arm and rushing ability. Looking back at last year, before moving on to Russell Wilson, Fields was the QB7 with 19 FPPG. While the Jets might not be the most competitive team around, fantasy managers can still cash in on Fields' personal performance.
Final Words
Strength of schedule is just a single point in a sea of data. Weigh it in with other factors such as bye weeks, talent of the receiver corps, number of games in domes, off-season improvements, etc. Check out Shawn Child's article on QB Power Rankings for Fantasy Sports On SI.