Strength of Schedule: Garrett Wilson, Tetairoa McMillan Have Easiest WR Matchups
Strength of Schedule is a metric that measures the favorability of a player’s matchup on any given week. This is an important stat as it can help predict which sleepers or already established players will score more points each Sunday. We created a list of WRs with the most favorable schedules in the 2025 season with help from Yahoo Sports.
1. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
The 4th-year receiver got paid this offseason, receiving a four-year, $130 million contract. He's also experienced 3 straight 1,000-yard seasons since entering the league in 2022. With the nickname “Gumby,” Garrett has shown incredible shiftiness and YAC ability.
Favorable Defensive Matchups: Dolphins, Cowboys, Panthers, Bengals, Saints
2. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
The rookie 1st round pick is looking to make a name for himself, pairing with 3rd year pro Bryce Young. He showed tons of promise in college, combining for 213 catches, 3423 yards, and 26 tds across 3 seasons at the University of Arizona. This led him to be the first WR off the board and taken 8th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Favorable Defensive Matchups: Jaguars, Falcons, Dolphins, Saints, Falcons.
3. San Francisco 49ers WRs
The SF WR situation is a little murky entering the 2025 season. Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in week 7 of 2024 and won't be ready for week 1 of the regular season, with no clear timetable for return. Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings look to be the biggest beneficiaries of the soft schedule, but both also have their question marks. Both have battled offseason injuries and have missed tons of valuable reps in camp. If they are able to stay healthy, they will look to exploit a soft schedule.
Favorable Defensive Matchups: Saints, Panthers, Falcons, Titans, Giants.
4. Tyreek Hill/Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
The veteran top receiving duo has been one of the most feared since being brought together in 2022. They both eclipsed over 1000 yards apiece in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, and if it weren’t for Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing 6 games with a multitude of injuries, it could’ve been 3 straight seasons over the century mark for the pair. They look to continue their success and take advantage of a weak schedule.
Favorable Defensive Matchups: Colts, Panthers, Browns, Falcons, Saints, Bengals
5. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
Ridley looks to continue his success getting over 1000 yards in each of the last 2 seasons between the Jags and the Titans. He looks to do this with rookie first overall pick Cam Ward and a weak schedule.
Favorable Defensive Matchups: Colts, Raiders, Browns, Saints, and Jaguars.
In fantasy football, sometimes it takes looking at more than just overall wide receiver skill to determine a player’s value. Looking at the Strength of Schedule can make a massive difference in finding sleeper options to help you hoist the trophy at the end of the fantasy football season.