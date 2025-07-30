Strength of Schedule: Garrett Wilson, Tetairoa McMillan Have Easiest WR Matchups

Bryce Young was able to get Adam Thielen to average:



14 FPPG in 2024 (10 G)

13.6 FPPG in 2023 (17 G)



I think we could see a TOP 15 BOOM from Tetairoa McMillan if he gets 130+ targets this SZN 👀📈

