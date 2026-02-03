Super Bowl LX Prop Bet Traps: 3 Popular Picks Bettors Should Avoid

With the Super Bowl now just days away, there is going to be a lot of money changing hands on DraftKings Sportsbook and sportsbooks across the world. However, you don't want to just throw money away, and Las Vegas bookkeepers usually know better than your average fan. They set traps for bettors to fall into and lose their money. These are the traps that you need to avoid for Super Bowl Sunday on prop bets.

RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 74+ (-110)

It makes sense to want to bet on Walker in the Super Bowl. Seattle is the favorite in the game, and Zach Charbonnet will be sidelined due to a knee injury. That all lines up for Walker to have a big game. However, this may not be the slam dunk pick that it seems. The New England Patriots allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards to running backs this season. That includes a rough stretch when Milton Williams was on injured reserve, as they were also dealing with other injuries at defensive tackle and linebacker. They have been great in the playoffs against running backs, and Walker will not get close to 74 yards without breaking a 40-plus-yard run.

WR Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Receptions: 4+ (+134)

Kupp has caught at least four passes in both of the Seahawks' playoff games this postseason. However, we aren't betting on him doing it again in the Super Bowl. That's because he caught at least four passes in a game four times all season. Limiting wide receivers from catching passes is one of the strengths of the Pats defense, especially when Christian Gonzalez is healthy. They have allowed the seventh-fewest receptions to wide receivers this season. While they have been prone to giving up big plays in the passing attack at times, they are not an easy team to dink and dunk on with the wideouts.

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Completions: 21+ (-110)

We don't like the line or the odds here. The Seahawks are going to limit Darnold's passing if possible. It's not like 21 is a huge number for completions, but it is a number he only hit six times all season. With the way that the Patriots' defense is playing and the Seahawks being the favorites in this game, we do not see him getting to this number. As a matter of fact, we would bet against most of Darnold's props in this game, especially if you believe that Seattle is going to win the game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: