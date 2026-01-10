CJ Stroud, Tetairoa McMillan & More Surprising Fantasy Studs on Wild Card Weekend

We are just hours away from the start of the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. It's time to get those last-minute fantasy football lineups set before the games kick off. If you're going to win this week, you are going to have to hit on the studs of the week. These are the top fantasy football studs for the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud has by far the best matchup of any quarterback this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers' defense is awful against the pass and very strong against the run, so Stroud will have no choice but to throw the ball early and often. Pittsburgh is allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. He is going to have a monster game and is 10th in cost for quarterbacks this week out of 12 starters on DraftKings.

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on during warmups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

If we were going to pick one player to be the best overall fantasy player of the week, we'd go with Barkley . He's going to have a monster game against the San Francisco 49ers, whose interior defense is battered from the line to the linebackers. They are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs on the season and just lost their top remaining linebacker, Tatum Bethune. The matchup and game script should be perfect for Barkley.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Speaking of great game scripts and matchups, Williams should run wild against the Carolina Panthers in a game we expect them to win going away. Carolina is allowing the ninth-most fantasy points in the league to running backs. This game is lining up perfectly for Williams to have a huge day.

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

With Stroud projected to have a huge game, it stands to reason that you'd also find his top receiver as one of the studs of the week. Stacking Stroud and Collins will lead you to victory this week. The Steelers are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. As the clear and distant WR1 in Houston, he is the best option at receiver this week.

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

This one could surprise some people, but we expect the rookie to have a huge game. With the Panthers expected to be trailing in this game, they will have to be throwing the ball a ton. The Rams are also another team that is great against the run, but can struggle against wide receivers. To have success against them, you have to throw it on the outside to the wideouts. Los Angeles is allowing the 12th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

