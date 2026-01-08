Saquon Barkley's Playoff Stats Ahead Of Wild Card Weekend

Saquon Barkley is widely regarded as one of the premier running backs in the NFL. After a historic 2024 season in which he rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns, Barkley experienced a slight dip in production by his lofty standards in 2025. Even so, he remained highly effective, finishing the season with 1,140 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. His performance still ranked 10th in the league in rushing, underscoring his consistency and importance to the offense.

Barkley now turns his attention to a Wild Card Weekend matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. As he prepares for the postseason, we take a closer look at his career playoff performances, usage trends, and matchup factors to help project what kind of impact he could have in this game.

Saquon Barkley's Career Playoff Stats And Performances

Saquon Barkley has made the playoffs twice in his NFL career and has been productive in both appearances. Overall, he has totaled 109 rushing attempts for 613 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He has also been a factor in the passing game, adding 20 receptions for 152 yards.

Barkley’s first playoff appearance came in 2022 with the New York Giants. In that postseason, he recorded 18 carries for 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while also catching seven passes for 77 yards.

He returned to the playoffs in 2024 with the Philadelphia Eagles and played a key role in their Super Bowl run. Over four postseason games, Barkley rushed 91 times for 499 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 13 receptions for 75 yards through the air.

Upcoming Playoff Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers

The Eagles will host the 49ers on Wild Card Weekend. Philadelphia enters the game as the NFC’s No. 3 seed after finishing the regular season 11–6 and winning the NFC East. San Francisco comes in as the No. 6 seed with a 12–5 record, earning a Wild Card spot.

Philadelphia’s rushing offense has been middle of the pack this season, ranking 18th in the NFL at 116.9 rushing yards per game. Injuries along the offensive line have played a role, most notably the absence of star lineman Lane Johnson since Week 10. His potential return could provide a noticeable boost to the Eagles’ run game.

#Eagles All-Pro RT Lane Johnson, who has not played since Week 11 due to a foot injury, returned to practice today.



A big one. pic.twitter.com/27ykL5IBYd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 7, 2026

The 49ers feature a strong rushing defense, allowing just 107.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks 11th in the NFL. While that could create challenges for Saquon Barkley, it shouldn’t be enough to prevent him from having a productive game and playing a major role in leading the Eagles to victory.

