Taylor Swift Inspired Fantasy Football Team Names
Taylor Swift just dropped her biggest announcement yet, and no, it wasn’t a surprise album.
The 14-time Grammy winner and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, recently went public with their engagement after months of swirling speculation and sideline sightings. As the NFL season kicks off, Swifties and fantasy football managers alike are finding the perfect way to celebrate: by giving their teams a Swift-inspired rebrand.
Fantasy football has always been a playground for pun-loving managers looking to flex both creativity and gridiron knowledge. But this season, Swift’s influence is at an all-time high. From cleverly repurposed song titles to mashups that put a sparkle on player names, Swift-themed fantasy team names are feeling the love story treatment from fantasy fans.
Whether you're drafting Kelce in the first round or just looking to inject some of The Eras Tour energy into your league, there's no shortage of lyrical puns and Swiftie references to make your roster stand out.
So grab your friendship bracelets, cue up your favorite Swift album and prepare to draft your best lineup. Here’s a list that even Miss Americana herself might approve of.
Player Specific Swift-Inspired Names
D’Andre’s Swifties
A play on D’Andre Swift’s last name and “Swifties,” the nickname for Taylor Swift’s fanbase.
Jonathan (Taylor’s Version)
A nod to Taylor Swift’s re-recorded albums labeled “(Taylor’s Version),” paired with Jonathan Taylor’s name.
You Bijan With Me / Bijeweled
You Bijan With Me riffs on “You Belong With Me,” one of Swift’s most iconic songs. Bijeweled plays on the 2022 song "Bejeweled," swapping in Bijan Robinson’s name.
Jahmyrrorball
Inspired by “Mirrorball,” a track from Folklore, with Jahmyr Gibbs’ name cleverly mirrored in.
Enachaneted
A mashup of De’Von Achane’s name and “Enchanted,” the romantic ballad from Speak Now.
The Tortured Pollard’s Department
A spoof on The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor’s 2024 album, replacing “Poets” with Tony Pollard’s last name.
You Billong With Me
A twist on “You Belong With Me,” using Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s nickname “Bill” to personalize it for the player.
Kamara is My Boyfriend
A play on the lyric “Karma is my boyfriend” from “Karma,” replacing Karma with Alvin Kamara’s last name.
Amon-ly Me When I’m With You
Inspired by “Only Me When I’m With You,” this one uses Amon-Ra St. Brown’s name as the pun centerpiece.
So Long, (Drake) London
A play on the song “So Long, London” from Tortured Poets, with Drake London’s name fitting perfectly.
An-Tee Hero / Christmas Tee Farm
An-Tee Hero is based on “Anti-Hero,” a massive hit from Midnights, punning on Tee Higgins. Christmas Tee Farm nods to “Christmas Tree Farm,” a holiday single, replacing “Tree” with the wide receiver’s first name.
Hillicit Affairs
A twist on “Illicit Affairs,” a heartbreaking ballad from Folklore, with Tyreek Hill’s name added in.
Lavender Zays / Zaylight
Lavender Zays refers to “Lavender Haze,” the dreamy Midnights opener. Zaylight is a pun on “Daylight,” the closing track of Lover. Both are names for Zay Flowers owners.
Cruel Sum-Moore
Inspired by “Cruel Summer,” a fan-favorite anthem from Lover, reworked with DJ Moore.
New Rome-antics
A play on “New Romantics,” a bonus track from 1989, subbing in Rome Odunze’s first name.
Romeo and Doubsliet
A Shakespearean-Taylor double whammy: “Love Story” references Romeo & Juliet, and incorporating Romeo Doubs name makes it punny.
(Jordan) Love Story
A straight pun on Taylor’s “Love Story,” with Jordan Love’s name fitting seamlessly.
FolkLawrence (Trevor’s Version)
A combo of Folklore and “(Taylor’s Version)” phrasing, with Trevor Lawrence’s last name blended in.
All Tua Well
A spin on “All Too Well,” arguably Swift’s most beloved breakup song, fused with Tua Tagovailoa.
Shake It Goff
Based on “Shake It Off,” a pop anthem from 1989, using Jared Goff’s last name to shake things up.
Only The Young
Directly taken from Taylor’s politically charged track “Only The Young,” matching perfectly with Bryce Young owners.
Strictly Swift-Inspired Names
Shake It Offense
A pun on “Shake It Off,” Swift’s mega-hit from 1989, fused with “offense” to give it that gridiron edge.
Look Who You Made Me Draft
Based on “Look What You Made Me Do” from Reputation, this one humorously blames your risky draft picks on fate (or your league mates).
The Last Great American Dynasty
Taken directly from the song title from Folklore, this name suggests your fantasy team is about to become a legendary run or unravel dramatically like Rebekah Harkness.
Third and Long Story Short
Combines football down and distance with “Long Story Short” from Evermore. Perfect for comeback vibes or desperate plays.
All the Teams You’ve Loved Before
A twist on “All the Girls You Loved Before,” a vault track from Lover, this name reflects your fantasy heartbreaks and past flings with other rosters.
Invisible Third String
A clever spin on “Invisible String” from Folklore, this one shouts out the often-forgotten benchwarmers who might win you a week or never play.
You Belong with TDs
A classic pun on “You Belong with Me,” reimagined for the touchdown-hungry squad.
TE Love Story
Blends “Love Story” with the tight end position, which is the position Kelce plays.
Ball Too Well
A rework of “All Too Well” into a phrase about elite-level play.
Red (Zone’s Version)
Merges the Red (Taylor’s Version) album with the football red zone, where points are scored and fantasy dreams come true.
