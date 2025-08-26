Fantasy Sports

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Engagement Will Result In Fantasy Football Fireworks

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement blends NFL stardom with pop culture, but what does it mean for Kelce’s career, fantasy football outlook, and legacy as one of the game’s greatest tight ends?

Shawn Childs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

For years, I’ve had this storyline in my head with the title of a never-to-be-written movie, Looking for the Look Back. The premise comes from a shy guy showing interest in a girl as she walks by; he hopes that she shares similar feelings. In the past, whenever he looked back, he was left with an empty feeling, wondering when his passion would be rewarded with a Cinderella-type outcome.

Travis Kelce made his play for Taylor Swift in this romance story in 2023 at a concert on his home turf at Arrowhead Stadium. He brought to the table some star power from his NFL career, along with an offering (bracelet) with his phone number. Unfortunately, the high-energy event and a tight schedule left him wondering if he would ever get the chance to get the look back from her. His heartfelt approach made it to the media waves, eventually leading to his magical opportunity.

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Get Engaged

More than two years later, the pop world has been intertwined with NFL culture, as fans from both genres have watched this romance unfold on center stage. Their relationship hit a real plateau in late August when Swift and Kelce announced their engagement. 

As she travels the world making young fans' hearts beat faster, Kelce has to work for six and a half months for the almighty Kansas City Chiefs. In his career, he ranks 28th all-time in receiving yards (12,151) and 14th in catches (1,004). Kelce needs 67 catches and 2,195 yards to rank 10th all-time in each category.

Fantasy Football Impact Of Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Engagement

In the fantasy world, Kelce has been on the decline in back-to-back seasons. Some would suggest that his relationship has contributed to his demise, but the truth is that the Chiefs lost their offensive structure at wide receiver. Kelce has caught over 90 passes in seven consecutive years. Last year, he gained only 8.5 yards per catch, well below his success in this area from 2014 to 2022 (12.7 YPC). In addition, Kelce scored only three times in 2024.

Kelce saw 69.4% of his targets last year either behind the line of scrimmage or with less than 10 yards of depth, which was slightly higher than his 2023 rate (67.5%) but aligned with his 2022 rate (70.0%). Ultimately, better spacing at the second and third levels of the defense should help him push his yards per catch total back over 10.0 yards this season.

Kelce has been a great player throughout his career, requiring a commitment to his team and diligent pregame work. Swift shares the same desire to be the best she can, suggesting a common goal with her future husband. 

I expect Kelce to play this year, while remaining a big part of the Chiefs’ game plan. He is an NFL Hall of Fame player, living his life at a Superstar Level, and his passion for this relationship is never looking back. Let’s hope our fantasy stats in 2025 are filled with rainbows and winning outcomes from his success on the field.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL