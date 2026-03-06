The 3 Best Team Destinations for NFL Draft Wide Receiver Prospect, Omar Cooper Jr.

The NFL Draft is less than two months away. NFL teams right now are deep-diving into their player analysis' and deciding who they want, and when they want them. Multiple teams are targeting wide receivers, including the Raiders, Jets, Giants, and many others across the NFL. In the pre-draft process, we will review key players from a fantasy football perspective. Today, we look at Omar Cooper Jr. of Indiana and review just where his destinations may be, and how he may fare in those cities.

Omar Cooper Jr. Scouting Report

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 201 lbs

Age: 22

Player Comparison: Rashee Rice

Cooper Jr. is defined as a pure route runner with more crispiness than pure athletic ability. He often uses shorter route trees and end-arounds mixed within. Rashee Rice is a great player, comparable in size and skill set to Cooper Jr.

The 40-yard dash of Cooper Jr. is in the mid-4.4 range. However, he posted a 39% missed-tackle rate at Indiana, being elite at the position. In 2025, Cooper Jr. had 69 receptions, 937 yards (13.6 yards per reception), and 13 touchdowns for the National Champion, Indiana Hoosiers.

Possible Draft Destinations for Omar Cooper Jr. (WR)

Buffalo Bills

The far most obvious weakness of this Bills team was their receiving core. With elite receivers, the Bills very well may have made the Super Bowl. Instead, they fielded Khalil Shakir, Josh Palmer, and Brandin Cooks. They did trade for DJ Moore this week, but the Bills need more. The only issue here is that Cooper Jr. would conflict with Khalil Shakir at slot wide receiver. However, Joe Brady is brilliant, and he can sort that out.

In fantasy football, Cooper Jr. would have high upside with Josh Allen. He will have flex upside, but lack any look at WR2 status in the short-term. He would be a late-round look.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Outside of DK Metcalf, the Steelers lacked much at wide receiver. It was so bad that they had to sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen to fill the WR2 and WR3 roles. Especially if Aaron Rodgers returns, this offense will need another weapon. Cooper Jr.'s crisp route running would be a great complement to the opposite, physical nature of Metcalf.

In fantasy football, Cooper Jr. would be a WR2 on the Steelers, pending the quarterback situation. Metcalf commands a 20-30% target share. Other than him, nobody exceeds 15%. Volume is for the taking.

San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk



If this is true, which wouldn’t be far-fetched, the amount of scar tissue and arthrosis in the knee would make returning to the NFL very difficult.



He already had a complicated knee injury/surgery as it was.



Even straightforward ACL tear require a ton of… https://t.co/DvCq6bea4E — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) March 4, 2026

Jauan Jennings is a free agent, unlikely to return. Brandon Aiyuk is gone, and as rumors swirl, he may never play again — a pure rumor. Ricky Pearsall is the only weapon on the 49ers, and they will need someone else to repeat a Super Bowl championship run in 2026. Cooper Jr. will sit there at the end of the first round if the 49ers deem him worth the pick.

In fantasy football, Cooper Jr. will have great upside on the 49ers. This offense will be primed to be the best in the NFL, as they were in 2025. If they make it back to that status, Cooper Jr. will likely be the teams WR2 and this is a team that passes the ball a good amount. Cooper Jr. would easily find a 20% target share and be used heavily in this shorter passing, screen game scheeme.

