Tennessee Titans Rankings: Sleepers Cam Ward & Elic Ayomanor Plus A Value Veteran

Prepare to see a LOT of these kinds of catches in 2025.



Cam Ward is about to remind everyone how talented Calvin Ridley is‼️



Ridley is one of MY GUYS this SZN. Genuinely feel like he could be a league winner.



WR24 FLOOR 🔒

WR15 UPSIDE 📈

pic.twitter.com/R11lKZ3fXV