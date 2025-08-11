Tennessee Titans Rankings: Sleepers Cam Ward & Elic Ayomanor Plus A Value Veteran
The 2025 Tennessee Titans bring a mix of proven talent, injury risks, and intriguing upside plays to fantasy football rosters. From Calvin Ridley’s WR2 draft range to Tyjae Spears’ slide due to injury concerns, plus deep sleepers Elic Ayomanor and Cam Ward climbing late-round boards, here’s where each Titan ranks and how they could impact your season.
Deep Sleeper
Elic Ayomanor, Wide Receiver
With Treylon Burks no longer on the Titans’ roster, their WR3 role is up for grabs. Ayomanor has been trending this summer while seeing time with Tennessee’s first-team offense in their first preseason game.
He brings an interesting combination of speed (4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) and size (6’2” and 205 lbs.) to the Titans. Ayomanor has a feel for creating space out of his breaks despite lacking quickness, but he does give some tells on certain plays, allowing a defender to read his next move. He wins in tight coverage and has the tools to become a more physical wide receiver.
His hands are in question coming into the NFL. Ayomanor works hard, which invites more development in his game. He has the tools to play in the slot or on the outside.
Over the first 10 days of August, Ayomanor has been more than Tyler Lockett in the NFFC Online Championship, with both players having just as good of a chance of going on undrafted.
Ayomanor is currently the WR87 in our PPR WR Rankings.
Fade
Tyjae Spears, Running Back
Unfortunately, in football, talent can’t outrun injury risk in some players’ profiles. Spears entered training with momentum and upside, having done great preseason prep for this year. His reports were glowing in June, giving the fantasy market hope that his opportunity in 2025 was high enough to deliver an RB3-type season.
In the Titans’ first preseason game, Spears suffered a high-ankle sprain, putting his Week 1 status at risk. Last year, he missed five games with a hamstring issue and two concussions. In 2020 in college, he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee.
Spears has a high pass-catching floor, and the Titans must use a second running back to lower Tony Pollard’s touches. I respect his talent, but I sense injuries will be a factor in his fantasy value in his career.
Spears is currently the RB35 in our PPR RB Rankings.
Value
Calvin Ridley, Wide Receiver
Over the past few weeks, Ridley has moved up draft boards, ranking him 28th at wide receiver in August, aligning with his final 2024 stats (64/1,072/5). He scored 36 touchdowns over his first 66 games while gaining over 1,000 yards three times in his career.
Ridley is Tennessee’s top receiving option this year. The Titans’ upgrade at quarterback gives him better chances to make plays and score touchdowns. He has a WR1 season (90/1,375/9) in his resume, while ranking 17th at wideout in 2023 (76/1,1039/8).
In the Titans’ first preseason game, Ridley caught three passes from Cam Ward for 50 yards.
Ridley is currently the WR30 in our PPR WR Rankings.
Deep Sleeper
Cam Ward, Quarterback
As the first overall pick by the Titans in 2025, Ward should open the season as their starting quarterback. Tennessee ranked poorly in wide receiver catches (164) last season, but they did show a willingness to check down to their running backs and use their tight ends to move the chains. Ward brings a swagger to his game, which includes some cockiness. With 17 starts, he has the tools to gain 4,000 combined yards with league-average touchdowns.
Ward led Tennessee’s top offense against Tampa Bay in their first preseason game, leading to five completions over eight pass attempts for 67 yards in his second drive. Tony Pollard punched in a one-yard score on this possession, with Calvin Ridley (3/50) being the key player via the pass.
Ward is currently the QB25 in our QB Rankings.