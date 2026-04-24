Tennessee Titans Select Carnell Tate With the No. 4 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans didn’t overcomplicate things at No. 4—they went out and got a receiver who knows how to get open and finish plays, selecting Carnell Tate out of Ohio State Buckeyes football. This wasn't complicated, but it was somewhat surprising after Jeremiyah Love came off the board at No. 3 to the Arizona Cardinals.

With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 @NFLDraft, the @Titans select Carnell Tate. @NewEraCap



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/a0H9J8VMQQ — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2026

And if you’ve watched Ohio State over the past few years, you already know the deal—this program keeps pumping out NFL-ready wideouts, and Tate fits right into that pipeline.

He may not be the fastest guy on the field (4.53 speed isn’t turning heads), but his game was never about straight-line burst. Tate wins with polish. He’s smooth in and out of breaks, understands how to find soft spots in coverage, and consistently shows strong hands in traffic. Over the last two seasons, he hauled in 103 passes for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging a healthy 15.5 yards per catch.

At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, he’s got the frame to handle NFL corners, though he’ll need to sharpen his release against more physical defenders. Once he’s into his route, though, he’s tough to deal with—especially in tight areas. Sideline grabs, red-zone work, contested catches… that’s where Tate starts to separate himself. As the field shrinks, his value only goes up.

Fantasy Impact of Carnell Tate Landing With the Titans

The Tennessee Titans have been searching for a true identity on offense, and Tate has a real chance to become the focal point of the passing game right away. With Cam Ward under center, there’s a clear opportunity for a go-to target to emerge—and Tate walks into that role with very little resistance.

Even with names like Calvin Ridley and Wan'Dale Robinson in the mix, Tate has the skill set to climb the depth chart quickly. He’s the kind of receiver quarterbacks trust—reliable, precise, and dependable when the play breaks down or the window is tight.

The Titans were a 3-14 team last season. This offense needed juice, and Tate brings it. He’s not just a long-term piece; he’s someone who could see real volume early, especially in scoring situations.

For fantasy managers, that’s the sweet spot. The ceiling might not come from explosive speed, but the path to targets—and touchdowns—is very real.

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