Terry McLaurin, Jauan Jennings And 3 More NFL Holdout Updates
Every year, there are a handful of NFL players who hold out for contractual reasons. Either they want more guaranteed money, a contract extension, or have some sort of issue with their current situation. Generally, it's money-related, though. These are the players who are still holding out in 2025, and what's going on with their current situation.
WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
While it doesn't sound like McLaurin and the Commanders are any closer to agreeing to a new contract extension, the team did remove him from the PUP list, which opens the door for him to begin practicing with the team. Yahoo senior analyst Charles Robinson gave his take on how these negotiations.
"The way I understand it, when negotiations first opened, I think the Commanders were a little stunned by initially what Terry McLaurin and his camp were really gunning for," Robinson said. Everyone's being careful about not saying what the initial number was, but I will say it was ... high enough that it almost completely broke down conversation instantaneously between the two parties," Robinson said. "I think the Commanders were stunned at, initially, what the ask was. And to me, the inference is, this was like, nearly top tier, Tier 1 money. So, are we talking $35 million annual average value? Are we talking beyond 35? Are we talking creeping up to 40?
I think if it can get to $27 million to $28 million in annual average value, if you're getting somewhere between $50 and $60 million in guaranteed money, I don't think either side would be happy, but I think it is the middle ground that gets those two together."
WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers
There has been some speculation on whether or not Jennings' calf injury is real, but he has at least returned to light workouts at San Francisco 49ers camp. This deal is believed to be getting closer and is not expected to linger to a point that impacts the season.
LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
This situation has become volatile with both Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys firing shots at each other, which has resulted in Parsons demanding a trade and saying he no longer wants to be a Cowboy. Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones has brushed that off as a negotiation tactic. This situation has gotten ugly and could get uglier.
"I think it's unbelievable that there have been zero contract talks between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys," ESPN's Adam Schefter said. "There has been no progress, and you have to wonder where this is going."
DE Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
It seems like things are over between Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals. There have been no negotiations, and the team is now shopping him to be traded. The Colts, Panthers, and Browns are all reportedly interested. The Bengals have already refused trades that they didn't view as good enough. They want a young defender and a first-round pick for the NFL's sack leader. It's likely they will have to settle for less before Week 1. A player and a Day 2 pick seem more realistic.
DT Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
It's been reported that Heyward is willing to miss regular-season games if he doesn't get what he's looking for. The team could end up moving some of next year's roster bonus to this year to get a deal done. We'd expect this to get figured out before it bleeds into the season.