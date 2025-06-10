NFL Mock Trade: WR Terry McLaurin's Potential Fantasy Value With Steelers
Between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and edge rusher T.J. Watt, there's already plenty of drama with the Pittsburgh Steelers at minicamp. But it's June. Why don't we add to it with a fun hypothetical?
What kind of fantasy football value could wide receiver Terry McLaurin have with the Pittsburgh Steelers this fall?
NFL Mock Trade: WR Terry McLaurin to the Pittsburgh Steelers
The veteran wideout could be available on the trade market this summer because he's entering the final year of the three-year, $68.2 million extension he signed in 2022. McLaurin will turn 30 years old in September, which probably gives him one more chance at a big NFL contract.
With that in mind, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox proposed trade packages from six different teams for McLaurin on June 7. Knox suggested the Steelers send a 2026 first-rounder and 2027 fifth-round pick to the Commanders for the veteran wideout.
"While the Steelers traded for Metcalf this offseason, they also dealt George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. While a lineup of Metcalf, Robert Woods, Calvin Austin III and tight end Pat Freiermuth is respectable, Pittsburgh could use a playmaker like McLaurin," wrote Knox.
"And if the Steelers were ever going to go all-in on a season, this is the one. On Friday, they made their one-year deal with quarterback Aaron Rodgers official."
Fantasy managers should love teams that go all in.
Terry McLaurin Potential Fantasy Value With Steelers
McLaurin has been Mr. Consistent in his career with the Washington football franchise despite the fact the organization has offered anything but consistency behind center.
Interestingly, McLaurin's targets actually dropped in his first year with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Credit that to the fact the Commanders finally have a signal-caller that can read defenses and spread the ball around to the entire offense.
But McLaurin's efficiency went off the charts in 2024. He caught 70.1% of his targets and averaged 9.4 yards per target. He also scored 13 touchdowns.
McLaurin had never had more than seven touchdowns in any other season.
So, fantasy managers maybe should be careful what they wish for with McLaurin. The wideout has great value already in Washington.
But if the veteran wideout somehow landed with the Steelers, he'd have a chance to remain an extremely efficient fantasy producer. With D.K. Metcalf on the outside and reliable tight end Pat Freiermuth running routes in the middle of the field, McLaurin could eat defenses alive on the opposite side.
Metcalf would be, by far, the best receiver McLaurin has ever played with in his NFL career.
The Steelers have future uncertainty behind center, but Aaron Rodgers shouldn't hurt McLaurin's value in the short term.
Why the Steelers Won't Trade for Terry McLaurin
That quarterback uncertainty, though, is the reason the Steelers are highly unlikely to land McLaurin.
Although it makes sense for Pittsburgh to go all-in with the 41-year-old quarterback, the Steelers have accumulated draft capital over the past several months. That's likely in an effort to have enough capital to trade up for a quarterback next spring.
Giving up a first-round pick for McLaurin runs contrary to that potential plan.
The Steelers also already gave up a second-rounder for Metcalf this offseason. Although they have been linked to other pass-catchers through potential trades this offseason -- mostly tight ends Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts -- neither would cost the Steelers what it would take to land McLaurin.
McLaurin with the Steelers would be incredible for fantasy managers. But it's very likely just a pipe dream.