Terry McLaurin Reportedly Requests Trade From Washington Commanders
Terry McLaurin is turning up the heat in his contract standoff with the Washington Commanders.
According to multiple reports, the star wide receiver has formally requested a trade as he seeks a long-term contract extension ahead of the final year of his current deal. While the team has undergone major changes—including at quarterback and on offense—McLaurin's production remained impressive in 2024, though it came in a different form. The addition of Jayden Daniels resulted in the most explosive offense this franchise has seen in decades.
After initially holding out in pursuit of a new contract, McLaurin reported to training camp last Saturday—but things quickly took a turn. Following his physical, the veteran was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list due to an ankle injury, casting some early uncertainty over his preseason status.
McLaurin inked a three-year, $68.4 million extension in 2022 and is set to earn a $15.5 million base salary this year—though his future with the team is now hanging in the balance.
Terry McLaurin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
The shift in offensive scheme led to a five-year low in targets (117), yet McLaurin exploded for a career-best 13 touchdowns—nearly doubling his previous high of seven set back in 2019. He still crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the fifth straight season and recorded 82 receptions. Big games were plentiful: he posted five 100-yard performances and hit 20+ PPR fantasy points five times, scoring 10 touchdowns over his final nine starts. However, he ranked just 19th in total targets and had six or fewer in nine games, including the postseason.
Despite the inconsistent volume, McLaurin finished as the WR7 in total fantasy points (268.80), yet is currently being drafted as the WR19 in early 2025 drafts. His knack for explosive plays and red zone efficiency helped elevate his stock—but with Daniels under center, some of that scoring surge made sense within Washington’s evolving offense.
Now, with a potential trade on the table, McLaurin’s fantasy outlook becomes murkier. A change of scenery could bring a dip in quarterback quality and offensive role—casting doubt on a repeat of last year’s touchdown spike. If he’s dealt, Deebo Samuel stands to benefit the most as Washington’s go-to receiver in 2025.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.