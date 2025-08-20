Tetairoa McMillan, Evan Engram, and 3 More ADP Value Picks on ESPN Fantasy Football
Every fantasy football season, managers undervalue players at every position for a variety of reasons. But for those who don’t fall victim to the oftentimes foolish draft trends, the pick everyone else was out on can be a potential league winner.
ESPN’s average draft position (ADP) data for 2025 reveals several names being overlooked relative to their anticipated production. Savvy managers who identify these values on draft day could secure an edge before the season even begins.
Below are five value picks, offering at least one at every skill position. These are all selections I anticipate finishing above their ADP.
*ADP is based on ESPN PPR rankings*
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals (ADP: 50.8)
Harrison is a popular pick as a breakout candidate in 2025, and justifiably so. The former No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State is one of the most talented wide receivers to enter the league in recent years. He showed promise in his rookie season, but ultimately disappointed given the lofty expectations placed upon him. Still, Harrison posted a respectable receiving line of 62-885-8 in 2024. Many reports have detailed the wide receiver's offseason body transformation as well as his growing connection with Kyler Murray. All signs point to Harrison being the undisputed No. 1 target in the Cardinals’ offense for 2025.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers (ADP: 83.4)
McMillan might be my favorite player to target in ESPN drafts. The guy is a bona fide stud and with legitimate WR1 potential going midway off the board midway through drafts. The Arizona product was taken eighth overall by the Panthers in this year’s draft and will be Bryce Young and the newly hired head coach David Canales’ primary option in the pass game. To me, he’s a smoother Drake London. ESPN has McMillan ranked as WR33. He’s a player I’m looking to come away with in every draft.
Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans (ADP: 85.1)
Pollard is a top value pick at the RB position. Many expected him to be in a timeshare with Tyjae Spears his first season in Tennessee, but he instead rushed for a career-high 1,079 yards and was top 10 in the NFL in RB touches. He finished as RB21 in PPR last season despite playing in an offense that lacked stability. With the addition of QB Cam Ward — the No. 1 overall draft pick — and other pass-catchers, the Titans offense should operate more smoothly in 2025. Spears is also dealing with a high ankle sprain that will keep him out for the rest of the preseason. Pollard is a safe pick with RB2 upside on your fantasy team.
Evan Engram, TE, Denver Broncos (ADP: 91.4)
Engram is coming off a 2024 campaign where he played in just nine games due to a torn labrum. However, he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023 after setting career highs in catches (114) and yards (963). He was released in early March by the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed a two-year, $23 million deal with the Broncos a week later. Engram will be a key target for Bo Nix in Sean Payton’s offense.
Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks (ADP: 168.7)
I’ll be the first to admit that I would be otherwise cautious about drafting a player like Darnold, who’s seemingly coming off a statistical outlier of a season in 2024. However, what if I told you that the QB9 from last season can be picked up as a free agent in the vast majority of leagues? The veteran QB is rostered in just 7.3% of leagues and is ranked as QB28 on ESPN. Darnold passed for a career-high 4,319 yards and 35 TDs, finishing top five in the NFL in both categories in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings. If he can find a way to replicate similar success with the Seahawks, he will return immense value to fantasy managers.