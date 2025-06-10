Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Physical Transformation Turns Heads During Cardinals' Offseason
Arizona Cardinals first-round wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. has been turning some heads this offseason — and it's not just because of some flashy camp highlights.
The second-year stud out of Ohio State looks noticeably, physically different. Harrison was always a physical specimen, but it's clear the 22-year-old added some serious bulk, and the difference is tangible enough to catch the eye of some national outlets.
"Yeah, I definitely put on some pounds," Harrison told ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "I think I added some muscle to my body a little bit."
Some may say that adding bulk as a modern NFL WR isn't the way to go. The game hinges a bit more on agility and open-field speed.
But Harrison has always possessed a quick-twitch agility and a smoothness to his route-running. If anything, the extra weight will allow him to play more to his natural strengths.
Harrison is not a burner. He doesn't possess Tyreek Hill speed and never will — that's perfectly acceptable, so long as he can come down with contested catches and haul in passes through traffic.
Bulking up can often cause a shift in one's movement. Harrison doesn't necessarily think that will be the case with the added weight, however.
"You don't want to put on too much weight and then your body may not be used to it," Harrison said. "But I feel exactly the same as I did before."
Regardless, the Cardinals are looking for big things out of the former fourth-overall pick. He enjoyed what would have been considered a successful rookie season had expectations not already been sky-high.
In 2024, Harrison linked up with QB Kyler Murray for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. Perhaps that was a disappointing number for both Cardinals fans and Harrison himself.
Harrison admitted the game was moving a bit "fast" at first, but appears to be on the right path with regard to building chemistry with Murray heading into year two.
2025 will be a crucial season for the Cardinals' offense. While star TE Trey McBride should be in line to receive a high volume of receptions and yards, Arizona direly needs more production out of both their franchise QB and their WR room.
There are no reinforcements coming. Harrison is the present and future of this Cardinals WR group, and the burden will be on Murray and Harrison to perform up to their potential.
But if Harrison takes his play as seriously as he takes his physical fitness, great things could be on the horizon.