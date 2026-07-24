The Best Early-Round Fantasy Football Picks: Is Justin Jefferson The Best First-Round Pick With Kyler Murray At QB?

If you are going to win your fantasy football championship, it's imperative that you nail your picks in the early rounds of your draft. That's where you get your sure-fire stars that will fill out the majority of your starting lineup for the season if things go as planned. This is the best pick in each of the first five rounds of fantasy drafts.

Round 1

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

You should be buying the dip on Jefferson. He clearly didn't get worse last season; JJ McCarthy was just an abomination under center. While Kyler Murray has questions of his own surrounding him, even at his worst, he is more than serviceable enough to sustain Jefferson as a high-end fantasy wide receiver.

Currently, you can select Jefferson at or near the bottom of the first round. He is still a better NFL wide receiver than almost all the wideouts being selected before him. We are willing to bank on his talent and on anyone other than McCarthy being his starting quarterback.

Round 2

RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Hampton has fantasy RB1 overall upside, and we believe he deserves to be a first-round pick. However, he can be grabbed in the second round just inside the top 20 players.

He is set to be a breakout star this season, and a locked-in RB1. We would have no issue drafting him as a top four running back off the board in drafts this season.

Round 3

WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots

Brown is an absolute steal in the third round. I have him ranked higher than CeeDee Lamb in the first round and every wide receiver being drafted in the second and third round ahead of him. Maye and Brown are the perfect QB/WR combo to create fantasy gold.

This season, Brown will be a high-end fantasy WR1, and we wouldn't have an issue with drafting him as high as the WR3 overall. Although we do have him ranked very slightly lower than that.

Round 4

TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Warren is a tight end I have on the same level as Brock Bowers, so it's tough to pass up on him when he's going late in the fourth round. He has legitimate TE1 overall upside and could lead both the Colts and all tight ends in targets this season.

Round 5

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

With news that Judkins will have no limitations when the Browns' training camp opens up next week, we love being able to draft him in the fifth round. We would be thrilled if his ADP keeps him as the 50th overall pick, but we are a bit concerned that he will continue to climb in drafts after the latest update. Nevertheless, for now we are scooping him up as often as possible in Round 5.

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