The Best Mid-Round Picks In Fantasy Football: Trevor Lawrence And Four Sleepers Who Will Breakout In 2026

The middle rounds of fantasy football drafts are where you fill out the heart of your fantasy team. You might not get the biggest stars, but this is where you go out and get your guys. The guys you believe in, but not everybody else does.

This is where you find the breakouts, sleepers, and league-winners. These are the best middle-round picks in fantasy football drafts this season.

Round 6

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

There is a lot of value in this round, and it was tough not to go with Harold Fannin Jr. Nevertheless, we couldn't pass up on a first-round rookie running back in a run-heavy offense on the defending Super Bowl champions.

With Zach Charbonnet expected to miss the start of the season with a torn ACL, and the Seahawks expected to win plenty of games, everything is lined up for Price to take that starting job and run away with it.

Round 7

WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce is one of my top sleepers of the fantasy season after the Colts committed to him with a four-year $114 million deal this offseason and traded Michael Pittman Jr to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has always had the big-play upside, but if he sees a boost in volume this season, which we are anticipating, he has legitimate fringe WR1 upside.

Round 8

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

If you waited on a quarterback until this point in your draft, Trevor Lawrence is a steal being selected as the QB10 overall. Last season, he finished as the fantasy QB4 overall and should only get better in an improving Jaguars' offense. That's not to say he'll finish better than the QB4, but he will certainly finish much higher than the QB10.

Round 9

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

We also liked JK Dobbins in this round because we do expect him to be the starter in Denver, but his injury history was too much for us to name him the best pick. Instead, we went with Monangai who we expect to be a breakout fantasy star this season.

Monangai is going to turn the Bears' backfield into a full-blown committee this season after flashing his potential as a rookie last year. In Ben Johnson's offense, both running backs should be extremely valuable, and we'd rather get the one going much later in drafts.

Round 10

WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

The fantasy community seems to have completely fallen out of love with Reed and fallen in love with Christian Watson after last season. We aren't in that same boat. Reed should still lead the Packers in targets, and Watson still has a lengthy injury history. With Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks both out in Green Bay, Reed has a ton of upside this season and is a steal in Round 10.

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