The Colts Send Anthony Richardson To The AFC North For Another QB In This NFL Mock Trade

The Indianapolis Colts have decided to invest in quarterback Daniel Jones with a two-year, $88 million deal. Even before that, the writing was very much on the wall for former fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson. We fully expect him to be traded out of Indianapolis at some point this offseason.

With the 2026 NFL Draft set to kick off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the majority of the remaining NFL trades this offseason will take place before or during the draft. Then we likely won't see much else until right before the start of the regular season. There is a strong possibility that Richardson will be moved at some point next week, either right before or during the draft.

Richardson has not been good in the NFL, but he has enough raw talent that someone will take a shot on him. There is one team we have in mind that would be perfect for both sides.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Indianapolis Colts Mock Trade

Pittsburgh Steelers Receive

QB - Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts Receive

QB - Mason Rudolph

Sixth Round Pick

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Fantasy Impact

Our expectation is that Aaron Rodgers will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers this season. If he does end up retiring, that would change everything; nevertheless, we would be looking at this from a dynasty perspective.

Richardson would get a fresh start in Pittsburgh, where he can sit behind Rodgers and learn for a season. The Steelers have a winning culture and a Super Bowl-winning head coach. It could do wonders for his career and potentially earn him the starting job in the future. He is still just 23 years old.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Pittsburgh Steelers

With regime change in Pittsburgh, it is time to move on from Mason Rudolph. They know that Rodgers is likely entering the final season of his career, so it makes sense to bring in a quarterback with the upside to potentially replace him.

At some point, 9 - 7 and getting blown out in the first round of the AFC playoffs isn't good enough. This is the kind of low-risk, high-upside move this team needs to make.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Indianapolis Colts

Make no mistake, as of right now, the Colts are getting the better NFL quarterback in this deal. Rudolph is exactly what they need. Last year, past the mid-point of the season, the Colts were 8 - 2 and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Once Jones got hurt, they lost every single game, and eventually ended up finishing 8 - 9 and missing the playoffs.

They need a quarterback who can step in if there is an injury and help the team win a game or two. They have made up their minds that Richardson is not their future, and Rudolph is much more stabilizing backup for Jones for a team that wants to compete for a championship now.

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