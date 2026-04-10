Top Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Sleepers: Is Chris Bell A Top 3 Rookie Wide Receiver?

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Like always, the draft will have massive ramifications on the upcoming fantasy football season and beyond.

While most fantasy owners are focused on the top stars, here we are going to focus on prospects we expect to be selected after the first round of the draft, and some even on Day 3. These are our dynasty fantasy football rookie sleepers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Nicholas Singleton has gotten most of the hype out of the Penn State backfield, but Allen could be right on par with him, with many believing he's actually the better running back. The only reason Singleton is getting more attention is that he has more big-play upside, but Allen could also have a higher floor of the two backs.

While he may lack the sudden burst and explosion of Singleton, he has good size and vision that could lead to him being a solid early-down back and goal-line option in the NFL. He reminds us of prospects like James Conner and Tyler Allgeier.

RB Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M

Moss was a productive running back at Texas A&M. He's a decisive runner who comes up big when you need him. While he'll likely be limited to early-down work on the next level, he could carve out a solid role on both early-downs and near the goal line.

He lacks big-play speed, but when he needs to move the chains, he puts his foot in the ground and lowers his pads to move the sticks. There is a need for running backs who consistently get you four yards and fall forward on the next level.

WR Chris Bell, Louisville

Bell should be a first-round pick. If not for his torn ACL late in the season, he could be creeping into the conversation with the top three wideouts in this class. While the injury does make him a risky prospect, his upside makes him well worth it. His rookie season may get off to a slow start because of the injury, but he will be better than Tier 2 wideouts like KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr, and Denzel Boston.

WR CJ Daniels Jr, Miami

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) reacts after a run against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is a player I have spoken about at nauseum already this offseason. What makes him so intriguing is that he is very NFL-ready and can be a contributor in Week 1 despite being projected to be selected on Day 3 of the draft. Not only is he a polished route runner with reliable hands and impressive size, but he also does all the little things well, like run blocking and adjusting on the fly.

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