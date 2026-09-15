The Latest Development In Josh Jacobs' Case Could Further Damage MarShawn Lloyd's Fantasy Football Value

The latest development in Josh Jacobs' court case, which has landed him on the commissioner's exempt list, could suggest that he will be back on the field sooner rather than later. Earlier this month, he entered a no-contest plea to misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage of property.



Attorneys for Josh Jacobs’ ex-girlfriend filed a motion to seal discovery materials in the criminal case, per @JFowlerESPN



“The motion is consistent with our client’s desire to protect her privacy, particularly in light of Mr. Jacobs taking responsibility for his actions.” pic.twitter.com/0jiWzP205m — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 15, 2026

The attorney for his ex-girlfriend, who was the other party involved in the charges, has now filed a motion to seal discovery materials in the case. When it comes to his status in the NFL, it means that they are trying to get the video of the incident sealed, which could be good news for Jacobs if the NFL can't get ahold of it, or even worse if it went public.



Fantasy Impact



RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers



We have already stated multiple times that we expect to see Josh Jacobs eligible to return to the field by Week 7, and this only further entrenches us in that stance. If this motion is granted and the discovery materials are sealed, the NFL has little to go off of to suspend him beyond six games. It's possible he could even return sooner depending on how quickly this process moves.



Through one week, none of the Packers' running backs have done anything to lead us to believe that they are going to significantly cut into Jacobs' workload once he returns and is a full-go. While missing this extended time could make him more susceptible to a soft-tissue injury, the rest could actually benefit him for the remainder of the season after an injury-plagued season for a 28-year-old running back with a lot of carries on his resume.



RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers



We were already down on Lloyd as a fantasy option, and Week 1 certainly didn't deter us from that viewpoint. As we predicted, Chris Brooks led the running backs in snaps, and Lloyd averaged just 2.8 yards per carry, which is actually above his career average, while Brooks averaged 4.1. The Lloyd hype was always reactionary and never made any sense.



Once Jacobs returns to action and acclimates back to playing NFL football, Lloyd will fade back into irrelevancy. If Lloyd has a solid game in Week 2, sell high on him and get out before we get the news that Jacobs will be back in the coming weeks.





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