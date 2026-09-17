The Latest Development In The Josh Jacobs' Case Should Cause Fantasy Football Managers Some Concern

We have another update in the ongoing saga involving Josh Jacobs. As we know, Jacobs has already been placed on the commissioner's exempt list and has since entered a no-contest plea on charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage of property.

In the most recent update, we learned that the attorney for Jacobs' ex-girlfriend had filed an order to seal discovery materials in the case. When it comes to Jacobs' availability in the NFL, the most relevant piece of that information is that they would seal the video of the incident between Jacobs and his ex-girlfriend.

Today, the judge denied the petition to permanently seal the evidence. This could throw a bit of a curve into the potential timeline for Jacobs to get back on the field. There is still a chance that video surfaces, and we don't know what's on it. It could incriminate or exonerate Jacobs in the eyes of the NFL, impacting the length of a potential suspension.

However, there are also reports that the order simply wasn't filed properly, and they have now been instructed to refile the motion. Assuming they refile everything properly this time, we should learn more after a September 24 hearing.

Fantasy Football Impact

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

We are still betting that Jacobs gets on the field for Week 7, but this certainly shakes things up just because we do not know the nature of that video. It could swing a potential suspension in either direction.

We should know more on September 24. Hopefully this wraps up as soon as possible, because the quicker it does, the quicker the NFL can make a ruling. Regardless of what that ruling is, we would at the very least have some clarity.

After what we saw in Week 1 from MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks, there is no reason to believe that either of them is a threat to steal work from Jacobs if or when he returns. He could be an interesting buy-low candidate if you are willing to stash him on your bench for a while.

RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Lloyd and any other running back's value on the roster hinges on the availability of Jacobs. Once Jacobs is allowed to return, we fully anticipate him taking over in a near bell-cow role as we've seen in the past. It may be wise to trade Lloyd while he still has any value. He is a depreciating asset, and he is losing value quickly.

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