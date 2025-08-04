Fantasy Sports

The Perfect Fantasy Draft From Pick 1.01: Target Ja'Marr Chase & Josh Jacobs

You've got the first pick in your fantasy football draft. But where you win or lose your league comes later. Here's a breakdown of a potential strategy from the top pick.

Dan Angell

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1), safeties Geno Stone (22) and Jordan Battle (27) participate in a scrimmage during practice, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1), safeties Geno Stone (22) and Jordan Battle (27) participate in a scrimmage during practice, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in Downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you’ve been fortunate enough to land the No. 1 pick in your fantasy football draft, you probably know who you’re taking first. In a PPR league of any kind, you’re almost certainly taking Ja’Marr Chase
first.

And why wouldn’t you? The Bengals still have Joe Burrow under center and their defense didn’t get any better. Cincinnati is likely to play a lot of shootouts, and that means plenty of targets and touchdown opportunities for Chase. There’s tons of value in taking him.

Perfect Fantasy Football Draft From Pick 1.01
There are plenty of high-value options for Round 2 and beyond in your fantasy football draft from the first pick. / Screenshot from Fulltime Fantasy Mock Draft Simulator

Beyond that obvious first pick, though, there are plenty of ways your draft could open up. Here’s how I ran mine using the Fulltime Fantasy Mock Draft Simulator.

Round 2: Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs is a fine choice at RB1.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) carries the ball during Green Bay Packers Family Night on Aug. 2, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I want to get running backs here, because you can get a solid No. 2 wideout in round 4 to complement Chase. So I’d rather go for one trustworthy running back and one who’s high-risk, high-reward.

Jacobs is the former. With Green Bay lacking a star at wideout, Jacobs is the most consistent
part of the offense. He shouldn’t be an issue.

Round 3: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffre
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off to running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

If McCaffrey can stay healthy, you’ve got a fantastic one-two punch between him and Chase. Of course, the risk is there, but we’re talking round two or three, not round one. Let others' worry turn into your potential boom play.

Round 4: DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith
Jul 24, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs a practice drill during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Even with DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh’s WR1, on the board, it’s smart to trust Philadelphia’ No. 2 receiver DeVonta Smith, because Jalen Hurts is more trustworthy than Aaron Rodgers. When Smith gets the ball, he averages better than two points per target. That’s good value for this spot.

Round 5: Calvin Ridley, WR, Tennessee Titans

Calvin Ridley
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) makes a catch during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, July 29, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s worth taking a chance on Calvin Ridley here. If Cam Ward hits right away in Nashville, those targets are going to somebody. And Ridley’s likely that somebody.

Round 6: Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix
Jul 24, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Here’s where to get a quarterback, and Bo Nix has an excellent schedule this year. Last year, Nix offered incredible consistency for a rookie, throwing 24 touchdowns over his final 10 games. He gets the AFC South and NFC East, which means some solid matchups.

Round 7: Evan Engram, TE, Denver Broncos

Evan Engram
Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Engram’s new to Denver, and he’s already showing that he’s a good fit in the Broncos’ culture. He should get a lot of targets this season, and he has a better schedule than other tight ends.

Round 8: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan
Aug 2, 2025; Charlottle, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) takes the field during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

McMillan could be exactly what Bryce Young needs to become an effective quarterback in Charlotte. He’s got good hands and should get plenty of targets. If Carolina plays from behind, so much the better.

Round 9: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

TreVeyon Henderson
Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England might be in a total rebuild, but that works to Henderson’s advantage. He’s an every-down back and catches passes well. Getting an RB1 in round nine is excellent value, even if he plays for the Patriots.

Round 10 and Beyond

Tyler Warren
Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) takes a pass into the end zone Thursday, July 24, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting Justin Fields at the end of Round 10 would be fantastic. Fields hasn’t really gotten a true opportunity, and the Jets will give him one. Even with his struggles to lead a team, he’s produced well in fantasy because of his legs.

Tyler Warren offers plenty of upside as a TE2. Indianapolis’ quarterback production is weak, but that can work to a tight end’s advantage. Either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones
will need a safety valve they can trust. That’s Warren.

Kaleb Johnson makes for a good fit in Pittsburgh’s scheme, and he could find his way to some touches. Nobody knows what to do with Travis Hunter, but that’s not a worry in Round 13. And
with Green Bay not having that true WR1 mentioned when discussing Josh Jacobs, Matthew Golden is worth a flier.

If you’re going to draft a defense, getting the Texans here is smart. Their first four games include the Rams, Jaguars and Titans, offenses that aren’t terribly scary. If your league makes you draft a kicker, take the best one who plays home games indoors. If not, try another lottery ticket with the best
running back or wide receiver on the board. Here, that was Denver running back RJ Harvey.

Dan Angell
DAN ANGELL

Dan Angell has covered some of the biggest sporting events in the country, including the NCAA Tournament, the Maui Invitational and the Big Ten championship. He loves looking for overlooked angles to sports and using that to find betting edges and unique takes on news around the games. Outside of writing, he enjoys traveling to different stadiums to experience the atmosphere and the restaurants of each location.

