The Perfect Fantasy Draft From Pick 1.06: Hope for Jahmyr Gibbs & Christian McCaffrey
When drafting a fantasy football team from the No.6 slot, the hope is that a first pick falls that you can be truly pleased about. That was exactly the case in a mock draft where Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs fell following the first five selections.
Gibbs was the top fantasy running back from 2024, and started this mock squad off the right way. Even though he shares work with David Montgomery, there are plenty of points for the taking.
Round 2: Christian McCaffrey, RB San Francisco 49’ers
It’s not likely McCaffrey will fall to the middle of the second round, but in this mock process, how can anyone turn that down? Sure he only played in four games last season, and the Niners traded for Brian Robinson Jr., however the potential of a healthy McCaffrey as a second pick was a no brainer here.
Round 3: Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When it’s all said and done, Mike Evans will be in Canton as a Pro Football Hall of Famer. In his outstanding 11-year career, he has never recorded less than 1,000 yards, and has hit double-digit touchdowns in six seasons, including the last two, and four of the last five. He is as consistent as they come and has developed an excellent rapport with quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Round 4: Courtland Sutton, WR Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton is on the rise, entering his eighth season, and is coming off his best fantasy year from 2024, thanks to finding success with Bo Nix. Sutton was a top 15 PPR wide-out last year, and this mock team has a pair of them in him and Evans. Sutton also finished 2024 strong with three touchdowns in the final four weeks of action.
Round 5: TreVeyon Henderson, RB New England Patriots
The rookie out of Ohio State is a do-it-all back, and enters a system led by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and a new overall regime in New England. He can be the focal point of an offense, making him a great flex play and RB3 for fantasy.
Round 6: Sam LaPorta, TE Detroit Lions
Usually, there can be a wait for a capable starting tight end, but the sixth round was fine value for one the league’s elite in Sam LaPorta. A key member of a potent Lions’ offense, LaPorta has 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons and should once again finish as a top-eight fantasy player at his position. He has the top tight end in PPR scoring as a rookie in 2023.
Round 7: Tetairoa McMillan, WR Carolina Panthers
A high-ceiling rookie who should already be the clear cut top target for quarterback Bryce Young in Carolina, Tetairoa McMillan makes for a perfect fantasy WR3, and could find his way to top-20 production at the position. He had 26 touchdowns in 37 games while at Arizona and the last two seasons in college had 1,402 and 1,319 receiving yards respectively.
Round 8: Kaleb Johnson, RB Pittsburgh Steelers
Another rookie runner to provide depth following a solid top-two in Gibbs and McCaffrey, Johnson was a monster at Iowa. He rushed for 1,537 yards and scored 21 touchdowns, while catching 22 passes for 188 yards and another two scores in 2024. He is a powerful back that could be a workhorse and while Pittsburgh has Jaylen Warren in the backfield as well, Johnson will see plenty of touches and scoring chances.
Round 9: Ricky Pearsall, WR San Francisco 49’ers.
After showing extreme toughness following a gunshot wound suffered in last year’s preseason and missing just six games despite that, Ricky Pearsall is a major 2025 breakout candidate. He is also entering the season as the team’s number one option with Brandon Aiyuk on the PUP and the departure of Deebo Samuel. Pearsall ended 2024 with 210 yards and a pair of scores across his final two games, catching 14 of his 18 targets in that span.
Round 10 and Beyond:
Time for high upside depth picks and a few quarterbacks to stream in the later rounds here. The 10th pick was Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden, who could become a top target of quarterback Jordan Love immediately. In the 11th slot was a major draft stock riser in Washington’s rookie running back, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who had such a good summer, it led to the Commanders trading Brian Robinson Jr.
The 12th pick was quarterback Drake Maye, and adding to a solid rookie season has more weapons and a brand new offensive coordinator in McDaniels, as well as having point production in the rushing game. At pick 13, a heavily talented rookie, who is a carbon copy of Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins plays alongside him now in Houston.
Another rookie with starting potential was Jaydon Blue at pick 14. Despite an ankle injury this preseason, Blue could creep up and steal the top running back spot in Dallas as the season progresses.
The last two picks were the Buffalo Bills defense, the eighth-ranked unit in fantasy last season, and a backup fantasy quarterback in J.J. McCarthy to stream with Maye.