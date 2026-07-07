The Perfect Fantasy Football First Round Non-PPR 12-Team Mock Draft: Omarion Hampton Flies Off The Board

We are racing toward draft season for fantasy football. It's important to be sure you nail your first-round pick. This is where you get the top stars who will carry your fantasy team to a championship. This is the perfect first-round mock draft in Non-PPR leagues.

1.1 RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson is our first-overall pick in all drafts regardless of the format excluding Superflex leagues. He's the best running back in the league and should be even better this season with Tyler Allgeier not there to take so much goal-line work.

1.2 RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Gibbs comes in just behind Robinson and could have even more upside with David Montgomery being traded to the Houston Texans. However, we still want to see this rushing attack look better without Ben Johnson before we take him before Robinson.

1.3 WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase is our unquestioned WR1 overall this season by a healthy margin. His combination of volume and big-play ability is unmatched, and with Joe Flacco re-signing with the Bengals, he comes with significant less risk than he did last season with quarterback Joe Burrow's injury woes.

1.4 WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Despite is off-field antics and still a possible suspension looming, Nacua is still the WR2 in fantasy drafts. He's a target monster in a great system.

1.5 RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor was an absolute monster for the first 10 games of last season and the best player in all of fantasy football. The wheels fell off for that entire offense when Daniel Jones went down with an injury, but he should be back and healthy this season, allowing Taylor to get back to being a fantasy superstar.

1.6 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

This could be a bit polarizing, but St. Brown is our WR3 this season. A spot he has finished year after year. We have more confidence in him than JSN because we believe he's a better and more complete wide receiver.

1.7 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

JSN is our seventh overall pick. His production and volume was off the charts last season. However, we are concerned that there will be more target competition this season with Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton, and Elijah Arroyo potentially all seeing their role grow.

1.8 WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots

Brown landing with the Patriots is a perfect fit. Since being traded, he has climbed all the way up into our WR5 overall spot. He has WR1 overall upside this season.

1.9 WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Just behind Brown we have Jefferson. We expect a big bounce-back this season with Kyler Murray under center. That's not necessarily an endorsement for Murray, but a condemnation of the quarterbacks Jefferson had to deal with last season.

1.10 RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

This is another pick that might be polarizing for some. We expect Hampton to have a breakout season and have him all the way up as our RB5 overall in 2026.

1.11 WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Lamb could easily be higher, but he could also be lower. He has proven to be a great wide receiver, but he's not even a lock to be the top fantasy wide receiver on the Cowboys this season. That gives us some pause when it comes to drafting him. We'd prefer to just wait and draft George Pickens later.

1.12 RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Henry sneaks in to the back end of our first round. This is the first time this offseason he has gone this high. In a non-PPR league, he is so valuable. You know the volume, the yards, and the touchdowns are going to be there. We are willing to roll the dice and bet on Henry over Father Time.

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