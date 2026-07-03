Top Buy-Low Fantasy Football Targets at Every Position, Led by Kyler Murray

A fantasy football buy-low candidate: a player who has a high ceiling and a high-enough floor. This player may rise in their ranking as the season goes on. Managers may worry too much about perceived risks. When exploring sleepers, find players who are at low risk in ADP and traded at a low cost, and bank on their ceiling to hit. Should one deliver, then bang, we won the transaction. Here are 4 prime buy-low candidates right now.

QB, Kyler Murray

Current ADP: QB17

The Risk: Murray has struggled to be as efficient as he was in his days at Oklahoma. A player formerly drafted 1st overall in the NFL Draft has become nothing more than a mediocre quarterback. He could not feed Marvin Harrison Jr., so why should he feed Justin Jefferson?

The Reward: If anyone can get Murray right, it will be Kevin O'Connell. He had Kirk Cousins post his best career numbers in the early 2020s. He also helped breed Sam Darnold into the Super Bowl winner he became. The Vikings also add the best trio of wide receivers that Murray will have ever had: Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings. If all goes right, Murray could be a top-5 quarterback in fantasy football.

RB, Rachaad White

Current ADP: RB38

The Risk: The Commanders field a deep running back room. Jacory Croskey-Merritt is their listed RB1, with White being the RB2 and rookie Kaytron Allen looking for an opportunity as the RB3.

The Reward: The Commanders added White in free agency after adding David Blough as their new offensive coordinator. White has proven more successful than his counterparts, by far. He is a dual-threat weapon, and in Blough's west-coast offense, White expects to be used accordingly. If the Commanders can get back to being a borderline top-5 offense, White has RB2 value in fantasy football, as we anticipate he will become the RB1.

WR, Michael Pittman Jr.

Current ADP: WR38

The Risk: Aaron Rodgers is 42 years old. The Steelers have a new coaching staff and an offensive coordinator who is doing so for the first time in his career at age 53.

The Reward: Given DK Metcalf's struggles in the second half of 2025, it is reasonable to say that Pittman Jr. becomes the real WR1. Rodgers will trust his pass catchers in tight coverage so long as they run the right route. Pittman Jr. is a smart player by all accounts and was a prime red-zone threat in Indianapolis a year ago, catching 7 red-zone touchdowns. A team's WR1 drafted as WR38? That's a steal.

TE, Gunnar Helm

Current ADP: TE25

The Risk: A new coaching staff comes in, one that did not draft Helm. The Titans also signed Daniel Bellinger as their TE2, which Brian Daboll used and liked with the Giants. The Titans also have a lot to prove and expect to be among the NFL's bottom-10 teams.

The Reward: Daboll does use the tight end a lot, as seen last season with Theo Johnson and Bellinger. If Helm is truly the TE1, the workload could see Helm in a >15% target share. He is young and willing. Cam Ward breakout year? The risk is ultimately low in drafting a tight end this far down the rankings.

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