The Top Dynasty Fantasy Football Sleepers To Buy-Low Before It's Too Late: Nicholas Singleton Has Bell-Cow Upside

Dynasty fantasy football leagues are back in full swing, and the key to building a great dynasty team is finding young stars before they break out. These are some of the top dynasty sleepers who you should buy low on before they break out this season.

RB Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans

Singleton has an impressive combination of size and speed, and landed in Tennessee, where he could see a significant role faster than many fantasy owners may be projecting. Tony Pollard is a solid running back, but he's also 29 years old and on an expiring contract. Tyjae Spears has not worked out at all, as he's struggled with his health and hasn't been special when on the field.

We could see Singleton get an opportunity this season, and potentially enter 2027 as the clear-cut starter. He's an explosive back with the size to drag defenders along with him. With two 1,000-yard seasons and 54 touchdowns (45 rushing, nine receiving) under his belt in four years at Penn State, he is a high-upside rusher; however, he's also an excellent pass-catcher. If you can acquire Singleton, you could be getting a 2027 bell-cow option.

RB Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders

Allen was Singleton's teammate at Penn State. He's coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons on his own. Last season, he rushed for 1,303 yards on 6.2 yards per carry and rushed for 15 touchdowns. While we do have some reservations about his lack of explosiveness, he's a 217 back with excellent vision, who only has to beat out Jacory Croskey-Merritt to earn that starting job in Washington.

We don't expect Allen to ever be a bell-cow, because he brings very little in the passing attack, but he could become a strong early-down back with upside down by the goal line. It shouldn't cost dynasty owners much to acquire this sixth-round rookie back.

WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

Bell is a wide receiver we are extremely high on. If he hadn't suffered a torn ACL in December, we firmly believe that he would have been a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He's a 6'2, 220-pound wideout with impressive speed, with room to get better as a receiver on the next level.

He has the traits of both a possession receiver and a big-play threat, similar to what we have seen with a wide receiver like AJ Brown in the NFL. Landing in Miami could fast-track his path to opportunities on the next level. They have an incredibly weak wide receiver room, and we are projecting Bell to take over as the WR1 for the Dolphins by the end of 2026.

WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

Horton is a second-year wideout who we were very high on last season. The impressive prospect was a star in training camp and the preseason, but unfortunately, his rookie season was marred by injuries.

In eight games last season, he caught 13 passes for 161 yards and five touchdowns. Five touchdowns on limited snaps in eight games is a strong number, and we expect his volume to see a huge spike this season while a washed Cooper Kupp is phased out of the offense. Horton and Jaxon Smith-Njigba could develop into one of the top WR duos in the league over the next few seasons.

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