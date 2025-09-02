The Ultimate NFL Fan Experience: Drafting in the Fantasy Football World Championships from Las Vegas
Three very simple statements that cannot be disputed by any real football fan:
- Fantasy Football Drafts are fun.
- Watching NFL Games are fun.
- Visiting Las Vegas is fun.
Now imagine combining all three: Fantasy Football Drafts, while watching NFL games, in Las Vegas. That’s like hitting the JACKPOT! And that’s exactly what contestants in the Fantasy Football World Championships will be doing this week from Circa Casino and Stadium Swim Sportsbook in downtown Las Vegas.
For fantasy football aficionados, this isn’t just another early September draft—it’s a cultural moment, a strategic gauntlet where fortune meets foresight in the neon glow of Las Vegas. Plus, there’s $150,000 up for grabs for the Grand Prize.
Watch Thursday Night and Friday Night Football From Circa Casino
The energy of downtown Fremont Street, the unparalleled hospitality and luxury of Circa Casino’s private suites, and air-conditioned Stadium Swim Owners Suites offering table service and camaraderie under the desert sky, two primetime games (Thursday and Friday nights), all while drafting in the Fantasy Football World Championships. It can’t get any better if you are an NFL Fan, which is why the Fantasy Football World Championships is the premier event for any fantasy football player.
Stadium Swim: Where Fantasy Strategy Meets Poolside Swagger
There’s something magical about drafting poolside in front of a jaw-dropping 143 ft, 14 million megapixels screen at Stadium Swim! This isn’t your buddy’s backyard or your mom’s basement—it’s a stage for the bold.
Las Vegas and The Fantasy Football World Championships: A Match Made in Fantasy Heaven
Here’s what’s included in this next-level experience:
- Draft a team from the Owner’s Suite at Stadium Swim or inside a hotel suite at Circa Casino. All drinks, including alcohol, and food is provided for all contestants participating in the Fantasy Football World Championships ($1,850 entry). This team enters you into the contest with $150,000 grand prize and a $12,000 league prize.
- Thursday Night Football Watch Party: The defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2025 NFL season. Think of all the amazing fantasy players in this game! From Saquon Barkley to CeeDee Lamb, to Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown, to Dak Prescott and George Pickens, this game is going to be a fantasy football bonanza!
- Friday Night Football Watch Party: The Kansas City Chiefs and AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, keep the NFL opening weekend action going on Friday Night. Live from Brazil, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Xavier Worthy will take on Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey, and Omarion Hampton in what should be another great game for fantasy football purposes.
- So Much More: Those are just the main events for this epic weekend at Circa Casino. There’s also a welcome party on Wednesday, September 3rd, and all the NFL action you can gobble up on Sunday, September 7th, for Week 1.
Play in the Fantasy Football World Championships
The Fantasy Football World Championships takes the fun of the start of the NFL season and drafting a fantasy team and maximizes it by 10000%. This is a bucket list type of experience that you and your friends can turn into an annual tradition!