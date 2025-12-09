Three NFL Veterans Emerge as Fantasy Football League Winners for Week 15 and Beyond

The time has come, and we have reached the fantasy football playoffs. This is the time of year when players become fantasy legends. We all remember at least one player who exploded in the playoffs and carried us to a fantasy championship. These are three players who could be league-winners during these final three weeks of the fantasy football season.

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Waddle became the clear WR1 in Miami when Tyreek Hill went down with a season-ending injury. While he's been outstanding most of the season, he's been a bit up and down of late. That won't be the case in the fantasy playoffs. Over the next three weeks, he will be matched up against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Steelers are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season and are hurting at cornerback. They play this game on Monday Night Football in Week 15. Cincy is actually allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season, but they are certainly not a defense we are afraid of. Especially with the game being played in Miami. Tampa Bay is allowing the 13th-most fantasy points to wide receivers. These are matchups that Waddle should be able to exploit. Our only concern is the potential weather in Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Kamara has missed the past two weeks with a Grade 1 MCL sprain, which was initially expected to cost him two weeks. While there is a chance that he is unable to play in Week 15 , it would be surprising if he were unable to play in Week 16. If the team thought that he was going to miss four weeks, they would have placed him on injured reserve.

He has a chance to turn his massively disappointing season into a magical fantasy playoff run. This could be his shot at fantasy relevance. Over the next three weeks, the Saints will play the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans. That is a fantastic trio of matchups. In an ideal situation, you would have both Devin Neal and Kamara, but odds are it will be Kamara for at least two of these games if not all three.

The New York Jets are allowing the third-most fantasy points in the league to running backs, the Panthers are allowing the eighth-most, and the Titans are allowing the 14th-most. New Orleans is also better than the Jets and Titans and should be in positive game scripts, which will lead to more rushing opportunities.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts after a play with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It's been a rough season in Washington and for McLaurin specifically. Injuries, contract disputes, and quarterback issues have marred his season. However, he has a huge opportunity to win fantasy championships in three NFC East matchups. Over the next three weeks, Washington will play the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Dallas Cowboys in championship week.

The Giants are allowing the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Philly is easily the toughest matchup. They are a middle-of-the-pack matchup. However, it's the championship game that has us salivating. McLaurin will face off against the Cowboys, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers.

