Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire Debate: Devin Neal vs Jaylen Wright

Football is a contact sport and that means that injuries are inevitable. We do not love them, we very much do hate them, but it is a part of the game. When it comes to Fantasy Football, it can damage your team, but it can also aid your team if you make the right moves. Those moves come via the Waiver Wire where the handcuffs come off, and new players gain bigger roles. That is the current case for Devin Neal and potentially, Jaylen Wright. We will delve into the details.

The Case for Devin Neal

Neal has now been the starter in back-to-back games for the Saints. In this time, he has 33 Attempts, 117 Yards, and 1 Touchdown. He has also added 4 Receptions for 36 Yards. In PPR formats, this is (12.7) Points per Game, making Neal a solid RB2 with RB1 upside with near (20) Touches per Game.

It is not being expected that Kamara will be back in Week 15, so Neal will keep going forward in his role of high-usage. The Saints will face the Panthers in their next game.

The Panthers are 24th versus Running Backs and 17th in Rushing Yards Allowed. We can anticipate that Neal should have a very solid game.

The Case for Jaylen Wright

Only 3 RBs topped 100 rushing yards in the final week of the fantasy regular season...



Tony Pollard

Jaylen Wright

Blake Corumpic.twitter.com/b07ph4KJIz — Underdog (@Underdog) December 8, 2025

There is no official timeline out on Achane, but he does have a rib issue and it was said that he could have returned in an emergency scenario. We can expect that he will be questionable to play in Week 15. Whether he plays or not, Wright could see an increased role. The role, of course, can be much larger if Achane is out.

Wright is third in Rushing Attempts this season for the Dolphins. He has 42 Attempts, 172 Yards, and 1 Touchdown. Wright does sit behind Ollie Gordon, but that can change given Gordon's recent injury status.

Gordon has played the last two games for a total of (8) Attempts. He was far behind Wright in Week 14 as Wright had (24) Attempts. It seems like the pecking order showed itself as Wright would takeover for Achane.

The Dolphins will play on Monday Night Football as they will face the Steelers. The Steelers are 9th versus Running Backs and 21st in Rushing Yards Allowed. This will be a moderate matchup for Wright. He will also carry moderate risk considering that Achane could play, and we would still be worried about the true split between Wright and Gordon.

Waiver Wire Debate: Devin Neal vs Jaylen Wright

Both players may have tremendous volume, but it seems clear that Neal would be in much less of a battle than Wright. The split was 75:25 in favor of Wright, but I would not trust that fully going into Week 15. Achane may also return, as we said.

As for Neal, he is on a much worst rushing offense, but his Touchdown upside may be much higher. I would prefer to play volume in a better matchup and with a defined, expected role.

Pickup Devin Neal for much safer volume and a better matchup.

